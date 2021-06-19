UND Football Releases 2021 Home Schedule, Tailgating Returns

This past week, the University of North Dakota Football team released its home schedule for the 2021 season. This schedule isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s the Missouri Valley Football Conference and there aren’t any easy games.

First, the good news, UND will finally get to play NDSU in the Alerus Center. This will be the first time the Bison have played in Grand Forks since the 2003 season. The flip side of that, since moving to FCS football, UND is 0-3 against NDSU being outscored 106-29. The Hawks look to right the ship against the Bison.

Also, more good news. It would appear that things are returning to normal.

Per UND Release: Tailgating is back at the Alerus for the 2021 season, with lots opening at 10 a.m. (season tailgating pass) and 11 a.m. (single game pass) for the Potato Bowl USA contest against Drake and 8 a.m. (all tailgating passes) for every remaining home regular season game. Single game tailgating spots will be available on the day of each game for $10 per spot, up to four per vehicle.

2021 UND Football Home Kickoff Schedule

Sept. 18 – vs. Drake – 4 p.m. – Potato Bowl USA

Oct. 2 – vs. North Dakota State – 2 p.m. – Hall of Fame Game

Oct. 23 – vs. Western Illinois – 2 p.m. – Homecoming

Nov. 6 – vs. Youngstown State – Noon – #SetTheExpectation/Band Day

Nov. 13 – vs. Illinois State – 2 p.m. – Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day