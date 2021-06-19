Vacuum in news cycle for Eagles --- so take a break!

Guys and gals on the Eagles media beat are scrambling for story ideas right now. It’s June 20, 2021, and there are no breaking Eagles controversies or contract disputes to report. There was basically no mini-camp to observe. Welcome to the void, be thankful there will be a regular season soon enough…

EYE should mention there were a couple of signings in the week prior:

TE Richard Rodgers returns for a fourth season in Philadelphia after registering 24 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games (four starts) last season. Those were all his highest numbers since originally joining the Eagles in the 2018 campaign.