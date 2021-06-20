How do marijuana and sport get along?

Whether it is before a basketball match or a game of tennis, more and more stoners are choosing to light a whistle before the activity. Some say that it motivates them, alluding to how sativa the herb can be, others, that it helps them in the previous process, to get mental, to be ready. On the other hand, there are those who prefer to end the exercise with a good joint since they consider it as their prize that helps them relax and rest like babies. But is this mix between cannabis and sport good? What happens in your body? Here are some facts to cheer you up so that you can get off the couch and start adding a little physical activity to your lives.

Get along?

Like any drug that is consumed based on obtaining results in sport, it will depend on the dose and form of consumption. It is common knowledge that an excess hinders any activity, not necessarily physical. If a burn is believed to aid performance, go ahead, but always with a conscience.

After exercise is where more benefits come. Relieve pain, relax muscles, help rest, reduce inflammation, are some of the positive aspects that can be rescued from consumption after doing some physical activity.

Last year, the world’s leading basketball league, the NBA, discussed the benefits of cannabis among athletes. The players appealed that the substance would help a lot to alleviate the pain that sometimes became chronic. The interesting thing is that in the NBA, 18 of the 30 teams come from states where marijuana products such as Delta 10 THC are legal, therefore, this option continues to make its way steadily to revolutionize the world of sports.

But…

Well, not everything could be perfect. The mere fact of smoking already means damage to the lungs. Perhaps a whistle is not as aggressive as a cigarette, even so, it can create some difficulties, for example, in the breathing rate that your sport requires of you. This is why we previously mentioned the importance of the form of consumption. Smoking could be ruled out as a pre-exercise, but perhaps a dose of cannabis oil could replace it. If this way catches your attention, but you don’t know how to do your own extractions, don’t worry, we leave you the solution here.

On the other hand, a perhaps a bit silent consequence is the downturn. Sport must be complemented with a good diet, and if your consumption of marijuana is high enough, that will lead to constant hunger, and that is when the choice of foods that do not harm your health plays an important role. The consumption of marijuana products like the Best Delta 8 THC should be under control.

Everyone has tried it

A fairly strong and recurring myth that is handled around consumers is that they cannot be flown and athletes at the same time, that they are two things impossible to validate, that those who smoke have no interest in an active life, that they are lazy, and a myriad of prejudices that unfortunately persist to this day.

Over the years, it has been shown that cannabis is not capable of altering the rhythm of life of an athlete, as this can be demonstrated by Allen Iverson (basketball), Percy Harvin (American football), or one of the best known Michael Phelps (swimming). In the latter, we want to stop. This American swimmer has the world record of 28 Olympic medals, of which 23 are gold.

Nowadays almost no one remembers this Michael Phelps scandal, but he is recognized and remembered for being the greatest Olympic medalist in history, for being an elite athlete, for continuing to motivate thousands of young people. So answering the question we asked a while ago about whether marijuana and sports get along, the answer for us is yes, as long as it is under responsible and informed consumption.