How To Guide for French Grand Prix 2021 Live Stream from Any Country Using VPN - Reddit Alternatives

After a week’s break, the dramatic Formula One world title race between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen resumes at the French Grand Prix this afternoon.
Defending champion Hamilton is aiming to win his third race in a row at the Circuit Paul Ricard, although Verstappen will be determined to finish the day standing on top of the podium after he was cruelly denied victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix earlier this month.
When is the French Grand Prix?
The race will start at 2:00 pm BST on Sunday 20 June.
How to watch on TV
The race will air live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning at 12:30pm.
How to watch online
Existing Sky Sports customers live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
NOW customers can watch the race through their £9.99 Day Membership or for a Monthly Membership of £33.99, all without a contract. NOW is available via BT Sport and on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Head to F1 TV for live timings, exclusive shows & F1 archive races. Sign up here for £2.29/month.
Watch on F1 TV
If you’re an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV – it’s the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides – you can sign up on its website.
Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country-to-country – it’s $79.99 in the US, for example – and some even let you give it a try with a free 7-day trial!
Just note that not all regions have an F1 TV package with live Grand Prix coverage, with the UK and Australia being notable exceptions. But that still leaves people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and loads, loads more all included.
How to watch the French Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK
How to watch the French Grand Prix in the US
In the US, it’s ESPN that’s providing comprehensive coverage of the 2021 F1 season, and it’s showing the French Grand Prix live – as well as the all-important Qualifying and practice sessions.
If you have it as part of a cable package, you’ll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website.
|Date
|Event
|Time
|TV channel
|Friday, June 18
|Practice 1
|5:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Friday, June 18
|Practice 2
|9:00 a.m.
|ESPNU
|Saturday, June 19
|Practice 3
|6:00 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Saturday, June 19
|Qualifying
|9:00 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Sunday, June 20
|Race
|9:00 a.m.
|ESPNee
French GP live stream in Australia
Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2021 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend’s French Grand Prix action.