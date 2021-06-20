How To Guide for French Grand Prix 2021 Live Stream from Any Country Using VPN - Reddit Alternatives

So get ready to watch French Grand Prix Formula one through official channels. If your official channel not listed in your Country Go for the best VPN and watch officially.

After a week’s break, the dramatic Formula One world title race between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen resumes at the French Grand Prix this afternoon.

Defending champion Hamilton is aiming to win his third race in a row at the Circuit Paul Ricard, although Verstappen will be determined to finish the day standing on top of the podium after he was cruelly denied victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix earlier this month.

When is the French Grand Prix?

The race will start at 2:00 pm BST on Sunday 20 June.

How to watch on TV

The race will air live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning at 12:30pm.

How to watch online

Existing Sky Sports customers live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

NOW customers can watch the race through their £9.99 Day Membership or for a Monthly Membership of £33.99, all without a contract. NOW is available via BT Sport and on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Head to F1 TV for live timings, exclusive shows & F1 archive races. Sign up here for £2.29/month.

Watch on F1 TV