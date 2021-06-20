Marlon Vera Career Earnings

MMA Manifesto

Jul 6, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Marlon Vera (red gloves) after his win against Nohelin Hernandez (not pictured) at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

 

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 180 – Nov 15/14 – L (Beltran) – $8,000*

UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Saint Preux – Aug 8/15 – W (Salazar) – $68,500 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Bisping – Feb 27/16 – L (Grant) – $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Brunson – Nov 27/16 – W (Guangyou) – $42,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Anderson – Mar 18/17 – W (Pickett) – $96,500 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Weidman vs Gastelum – Jul 22/17 – W (Kelleher) – $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida – Oct 28/17 – L (Lineker) – $37,000 ($32,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship*

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders – Feb 3/18 – L (de Andrade) – $37,000 ($32,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 227 – Aug 4/18 – W (Buren) – $69,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17/18 – W (Cannetti) – $81,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis – Mar 23/19 – W (Saenz) – $100,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 239 – Jul 6/19 – W (Hernandez) – $106,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Joanna vs WatersonOct 12/19 – W (Ewell) – $162,000 ($51,000 to show, $51,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris – May 16/20 – L (Sadong) –  $125,000 ($65,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 252 – Aug 15/20 – W (O’Malley) – $140,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal – Dec 19/20 – L (Aldo) – $85,000 ($70,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Jung vs Ige – Jun 19/21 – W (Grant) – $196,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total Career Earnings: $1,419,000

 

