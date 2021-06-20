By Jeff Fox | June 20, 2021 12:00 am

Matt Brown Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started with UFC 189)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 7 Finale – Jun 21/08 – W (Arroyo) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 88 – Sept 6/08 – L (Kim) – $8,000*

UFC 91 – Nov 15/08 – W (Thomas) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 96 – Mar 7/09 – W (Sell) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 105 – Nov 14/09 – W (Wilks) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC 111 – Mar 27/09 – L (Almeida) – $10,000*

UFC 116 – Jul 3/09 – L (Lytle) – $10,000

UFC 123 – Nov 10/10 – L (Foster) – $10,000*

UFC Live: Kongo vs Barry – Jun 26/11 – W (Howard) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC 139 – Nov 19/11 – L (Baczynski) – $12,000

UFC 143 – Feb 4/12 – W (Cope) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

UFC 145 – Apr 21/12 – W (Thompson) – $36,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus)

UFC on FX: Maynard vs Guida – Jun 22/12 – W (Ramos) – $44,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Diaz – Dec 8/12 – W (Swick) – $54,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Melendez – Apr 20/13 – W (Mein) – $110,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen – Aug 17/13 – W (Pyle) – $116,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Brown vs Silva – May 10/14 – W (Silva) – $182,000 ($41,000 to show, $41,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fox: Lawler vs Brown – Jul 26/14 – L (Lawler) – $96,000 ($46,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 185 – Mar 14/15 – L (Hendricks) – $46,000*

UFC 189 – Jul 11/15 – W (Means) – $112,000 ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 198 – May 14/16 – L (Maia) – $71,000 ($51,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 201 – Jul 30/16 – L (Ellenberger) – $93,000 ($73,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 206 – Dec 10/16 – L (Cerrone) – $95,000 ($75,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis – Nov 11/17 – W (Sanchez) – $220,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – W (Saunders) – $180,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Harris – May 16/20 – L (Baeza) – $105,000 ($85,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16/20 – L (Condit) – $105,000 ($85,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Jung vs Ige – Jun 19/21 – W (Lima) – $241,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 Peformance of the Night bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $2,070,000