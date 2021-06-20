Own goals allows Germany to beat Portugal in Euro 2020

In an offensive slugfest when it comes to international soccer, Germany defeated Portugal 4-2 at Euro 2020 from Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday. However, the biggest story of the game was the fact that Portugal scored two goals into their own net. According to ESPN, this is the first time there have been two own goals in a European Soccer Championship game.

Both Portuguese own goals came in the first half. Ruben Dias scored on his own Portuguese goal in the 35th minute, and Raphael Guerreiro scored on his own Portuguese goal in the 39th minute.

At the time of these Portuguese blunders, Portugal had been up 1-0 on a goal from the great Cristiano Ronaldo in the 15th minute. Now all of a sudden, they found themselves trailing 2-1. In the second half, Germany got two key insurance goals from Kai Havertz of Chelsea, and Robin Gosens of Atalanta. There were initial beliefs that Havertz scored Germany’s first goal, however, after video review, it was Dias who scored in his own net. Havertz made soccer headlines earlier this year as he was the lone goal scorer for Chelsea in the Champions League Final. Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 in an all-English final from Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal.

There is no doubt that Group F, which is called the Group of Death, has lived up to its billing. Heading into the tournament you had the reigning Euro champions and the last two World Cup champions all in the same group. On Saturday, Hungary was included in the mix, as they came away with an unexpected 1-1 tie against France. Heading into the final games in Group F on Wednesday, France leads with one win and one tie for four points, Portugal and Germany each have one win and one loss for three points, while Hungary has one loss and one tie for one point. In other action from Group E, Spain and Poland tied at one.