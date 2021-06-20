UFC Fight Night: Jung vs Ige Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

The old dog still has some bite left in him, as Matt Brown got a KO win last night in Las Vegas and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Jung vs Ige.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

(click on a fighter’s name for their career earnings)

Matt Brown: $241,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 Peformance of the Night bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marlon Vera: $196,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chan Sung Jung: $171,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Aleksei Oleinik: $96,000 ($85,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Seung Woo Choi: $94,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Davey Grant: $78,000 ($22,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dan Ige: $66,000 ($60,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rick Glenn: $56,000 $25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sergey Spivak: $50,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Virna Jandiroba: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Khaos Williams: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Dhiego Lima: $33,000 ($22,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Casey O’Neill: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Julian Erosa: $26,000 ($20,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joaquim Silva: $26,000 ($20,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nicolae Negumereanu: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Josh Parisian: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Wellington Turman: $18,500 ($14,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Matthew Semelsberger: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Aleksa Camur: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kanako Murata: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lara Procopio: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Roque Martinez: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)