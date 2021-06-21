6/21/21 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, Doubleheader Edition

The schedule has gotten taxing for the New York Mets (36-29), who are in the midst of a brutal stretch of 33 games in 31 days as they begin to make up some of the many games that have been postponed off of their schedule. The Mets are fresh off a series loss against the Washington Nationals and have another doubleheader on tap for today as they begin a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves (33-36). First pitch for Game 1 of the twin bill is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. at Citi Field while the nightcap won’t start any earlier than 8:10 p.m.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom (6-2, 0.54 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets in Game 1. deGrom lasted just three innings in his last start, striking out eight Chicago Cubs last Wednesday, but had to leave his outing early due to right shoulder soreness in a game the Mets went on to win 6-3. The injury proved to be minor and deGrom was cleared to start today after going through his regular routine without any issues. The Braves will counter with righty Ian Anderson (4-3, 3.58 ERA). Anderson was hit hard by the Boston Red Sox last Wednesday, giving up four runs in four innings, but was not a factor in the decision. Atlanta went on to lose that game 10-8.

Game 2 will see the Braves turn to lefty Kyle Muller (0-0, 18.00 ERA) as their starter. Muller made his big league debut in relief of Anderson last Wednesday, allowing two runs in one inning of work. The Mets have yet to declare a Game 2 starter but recently recalled Jerad Eickhoff (3-4, 5.71 ERA in 2019) could be an option if he isn’t needed in the opener.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup (Game 1):

