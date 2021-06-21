Jon Rahm wins the U.S. Open

The third major in men’s golf has now been determined for 2021. On Sunday from Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, CA, Jon Rahm of Barrika, Spain was victorious.

Rahm finished the tournament at -6. He was one stroke better than Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa, who was -5. Harris English of Valdosta, GA was the only other golfer within three strokes of the championship as he was at -3.

Rahm’s best round of the weekend was the fourth round. He shot a four-under-par 67, which turned out to be tied for the best round on Sunday. The others who were four-under-par in the final 18 holes were South Africa’s Branden Grace and Patrick Reed of San Antonio, TX.

Rahm became only the fourth golfer in United States Open history to birdie the 17th and 18th holes in the fourth round and win the championship. The others were Ben Hogan of Stephenville, TX (1953), Jack Nicklaus of Columbus, OH (1980), and Tom Watson of Kansas City, MO (1982).

In addition to recording birdies on the 17th and 18th holes on Sunday, Rahm had a birdie on his first two holes on Sunday, as well as a birdie on the ninth, and a bogey on the fourth. Rahm began the final day tied for sixth place with Scottie Scheffler of Dallas, TX, and Matthew Wolff of Simi Valley, CA. They were all at -2, and three strokes back of Russell Henley of Macon, GA, Mackenzie Hughes of Canada, and Oosthuizen. Henley and Hughes faltered in the final round, as they went +5 and +6 respectively.

Rahm is the first Spaniard to win the United States Open and the fourth Spaniard to win a major golf title. The others Seve Ballesteros of Pedrena (1979, 1984, and 1988 British Open, and the 1980 and 1983 Masters), Jose Maria Olazabal of Fuenterrabia (1994 and 1999 Masters), and Sergio Garcia of Borriol (2017 Masters).