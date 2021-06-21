The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Gabriel Rosado +800 over Bektemir Melikuziev
Notable New Champions:
- WBC World Female Flyweight Champion: Marlen Esparza
- WBA Continental Americas Super Middleweight Champion: Gabriel Rosado
- WBO International Super Middleweight Champion: Gabriel Rosado
- XFN Heavyweight Kickboxing Championship: Rob Morrow
- IBO World Junior Featherweight Champion: Ludumo Lamati
Going Forward:
- (W)WBSS: And now the ladies are on deck to participate in the always-entertaining World Boxing Super Series.
- LOLJCCJR: This is a new, previously unthought low for one Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.. The fighter once thought to be the next megastar was supremely outclassed by a 46-year old Anderson Silva, as Silva’s unorthodox style absolutely flummoxed Chavez. As usual, he couldn’t be bothered to make weight, and even worse, he actually tried in the ring, just had no answers for 1-1 Silva.
- What to do About Gabe?: In one of the feel-good stories of the weekend, Gabriel Rosado, a game journeyman who never backs down from a fight, picked himself up from the canvas and absolutely rocked Bektemir Melikuziev, a 7-0 Uzbek prospect, laying him out and earning a knockout win, claiming both WBO and WBA secondary titles at 168lbs. But what now? He’s twice challenged for a world title and was knocked out in both. He’s 5-8-1 since 2013, granted, his losses were all world championship-level boxers. But what now? Does he challenge for a title? Do you test another prospect against him? What if he knocks out another one? Do you chance it? Do you put him against another journeyman to try and pop a TV rating? It’ll be interesting to see what this win does for him and where he goes from here.