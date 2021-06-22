Fight of the Day: Gilbert Melendez vs. Josh Thomson II

Date: December 19, 2009
Card: Strikeforce: Evolution
Championship(s): Strikeforce Lightweight Championship Unification
Venue: HP Pavilion
Location: San Jose California
Date: December 19, 2009
Card: Strikeforce: Evolution
Championship(s): Strikeforce Lightweight Championship Unification
Venue: HP Pavilion
Location: San Jose California
Heading into sporting events like Euro 2020 this month, you never know what team or individual emerges as the fan-favorite until the event (…)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is presently one of the best wide receivers in football today. The 28-year-old California (…)
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Blake Jamieson. The renowned sports artist talks to the boys about how he got his (…)
I titled my last post “The Avoiding Injury Challenge” in reference to Jacob deGrom, but as you know from rooting for this team for 200 (…)
Sports betting is the activity of making predictions about sporting events and wagering on the outcome. The competition on which people (…)
The third inning of game one of today’s DH against Atlanta showed you just how dominant Jacob deGrom is. And it didn’t center around any of (…)
The schedule has gotten taxing for the New York Mets (36-29), who are in the midst of a brutal stretch of 33 games in 31 days as they begin (…)
Last fall, in the lead up to NHL free agency, Edmonton Oilers General Manager Ken Holland was involved in some major rumors. The league (…)
While Matthew Allan drew all the attention for Brodie Van Wagenen’s unorthodox draft strategy of loading up on bonus money to land a (…)
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such (…)