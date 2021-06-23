UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov
June 26, 2021
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov Fight Card
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
7,931 – very strong
UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (ESPN+ 4:00 pm Eastern)
Heavyweights (five rounds):
Ciryl Gane (8-0, #5 ranked heavyweight) vs Alexander Volkov (33-8, #6 ranked heavyweight)
Heavyweights:
Tanner Boser (19-8-1, #24 ranked heavyweight) vs Ovince Saint Preux (25-15, #16 ranked heavyweight)
Bantamweights:
Raoni Barcelos (16-1, #18 ranked bantamweight) vs Timur Valiev (17-2, 1 NC, #59 ranked bantamweight)
Featherweights:
Andre Fili (21-8, #27 ranked featherweight) vs Daniel Pineda (27-14, 2 NC, #31 ranked featherweight)
Welterweights:
Tim Means (31-12-1, 1 NC, #47 ranked welterweight) vs Nicolas Dalby (19-3-1, 2 NC, #33 ranked welterweight)
Lightweights:
Renato Moicano (14-4-1, #27 ranked lightweight) vs Jai Herbert (10-2, #66 ranked lightweight)
Prelims (ESPN+ 1:00 pm Eastern)
Light Heavyweights:
Kennedy Nzechukwu (8-1, #25 ranked light heavyweight) vs Danilo Marques (11-2, #31 ranked light heavyweight)
Welterweights:
Shavkat Rakhmonov (13-0, #32 ranked welterweight) vs Michel Prazeres (26-3, #18 ranked welterweight)
Welterweights:
Warlley Alves (15-4, #17 ranked welterweight) vs Jeremiah Wells (8-2-1)
Light Heavyweights:
Marcin Prachnio (14-5, #36 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ike Villanueva (18-11, #36 ranked light heavyweight)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Julia Avila (8-2, #24 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Julija Stoliarenko (9-5-1, #29 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Featherweights:
Charles Rosa (13-5, #45 ranked featherweight) vs Justin Jaynes (16-7, #72 ranked featherweight)
Lightweights:
Yancy Medeiros (15-7, 1 NC, #29 ranked lightweight) vs Damir Hadzovic (13-6, #21 ranked lightweight)
Betting Odds:
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)