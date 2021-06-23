MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov
June 26, 2021
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,931 – very strong

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN+  4:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):
Ciryl Gane   (8-0, #5 ranked heavyweight) vs Alexander Volkov   (33-8, #6 ranked heavyweight)

Heavyweights:
Tanner Boser   (19-8-1, #24 ranked heavyweight) vs Ovince Saint Preux   (25-15, #16 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:
Raoni Barcelos   (16-1, #18 ranked bantamweight) vs Timur Valiev   (17-2, 1 NC, #59 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweights:
Andre Fili   (21-8, #27 ranked featherweight) vs Daniel Pineda   (27-14, 2 NC, #31 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:
Tim Means   (31-12-1, 1 NC, #47 ranked welterweight) vs Nicolas Dalby   (19-3-1, 2 NC, #33 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:
Renato Moicano   (14-4-1, #27 ranked lightweight) vs Jai Herbert  (10-2, #66 ranked lightweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+  1:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:
Kennedy Nzechukwu   (8-1, #25 ranked light heavyweight) vs Danilo Marques   (11-2, #31 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Shavkat Rakhmonov   (13-0, #32 ranked welterweight) vs Michel Prazeres   (26-3, #18 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:
Warlley Alves   (15-4, #17 ranked welterweight) vs Jeremiah Wells   (8-2-1)

Light Heavyweights:
Marcin Prachnio   (14-5, #36 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ike Villanueva   (18-11, #36 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Julia Avila   (8-2, #24 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Julija Stoliarenko   (9-5-1, #29 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Featherweights:
Charles Rosa   (13-5, #45 ranked featherweight) vs Justin Jaynes   (16-7, #72 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:
Yancy Medeiros   (15-7, 1 NC, #29 ranked lightweight) vs Damir Hadzovic   (13-6, #21 ranked lightweight)

 

 

Betting Odds:


UFC Fight Night 190: Gane vs. Volkov odds - BestFightOdds

