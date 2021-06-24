5 CBD Products That Can Soothe Sore Muscles

An increasing number of athletes are turning to natural substances for their health and wellness needs. This includes using various CBD (cannabidiol) products for a range of different ailments or purposes. There are a few amazing ways CBD can help athletes with pain relief.

You’ve likely seen many types of CBD products popping up in your neighbourhood and online. If you’re curious about it, you are not alone, and there are many people who are becoming more intrigued with CBD and the healing properties it provides. It is a truly versatile supplement which is why there are a variety of ways to consume it. Each choice depends on a personal individual needs and comfort level.

A great way for people to start, especially athletes, is with topical products which can provide the relief you need without consuming the supplement orally, which may cause other effects. There are a range of products to help ease tension, inflammation, pain and general stiffness after a workout, or to help heal an injury. Take a look at the different options that can help provide you the relief you need.

CBD Cream

There are great cream-based CBD products available that can help moisturize your skin and provide relief from sore muscles or inflammation. The creams can be paired with other essential oils or ingredients to help provide as much relief as possible.

CBD Salve

In health circles, salves are becoming more popular. If you’re wondering what a salve is, it’s a combination of oil, beeswax, and aromatic essential oils that provide many soothing properties. They have a softer consistency, which means they can penetrate the skin more deeply. This property makes it a more ideal product for helping to heal wounds. It can be paired with many other soothing herbs like lemon balm, lavender, mint, rosemary or calendula. It is usually an oil and wax based product that can come in the form of a cream, ointment or balm.

CBD Rollers

A product that is great for when you’re on the go or travelling is a freeze-roller from the hemp doctor. It’s an easy roll-on product that provides the healing properties of CBD paired with the soothing effects of essential oils like peppermint that provide relief.

CBD Edibles or Drinkables

Nowadays, we can find CBD in healthy gummies that you can take with your other vitamins, or even in an oral spray form. This is great for people who are looking for a quick and simple way to get the effects quickly. Taking a few gummies before bed or sipping CBD-infused water are great ways to get it into your system and stay hydrated at the same time.

CBD Pills



You can take a CBD pill like you would an aspirin or ibuprofen, which is a great option to get quick relief. If you find CBD helps relax the tension in your muscles as effectively as other pharmaceuticals, it’s not a bad idea to consider them instead, or to at least give your body a break.

Along with the uses mentioned above, getting better sleep is also one of the five reasons why athletes use CBD to help with their health. The adrenaline and focus on the game can distract them from getting good rest which is vital to their success. There are plenty of different ways to feel the benefits of CBD especially when it comes to sore muscles.