7 Best Golf Courses in the U.S. You Have to See to Believe They Exist!

It doesn’t matter when golf really became popular in the United States of America, the point is that golf IS in the mainstream. And one very logical explanation for this is the availability of courses almost everywhere in America. Such as these 7 best golf courses in the U.S.

But you know, most towns and cities have a golf course, and precisely why so many people take up the sport is because it’s inclusive. Not only men but women too are a huge part of the golfing population now.

Did you also know that many avid golfers actually live on golf courses? Just imagine having to simply walk out the front door to play a round of golf, no matter the time of day. Plus, there’s the beautiful, picturesque stretch of green landscapes.

So it’s time to take a tour through America to get to the best golf courses there!

Top 7 Golf Courses You Have to Check When In USA!

#1 Augusta National (Augusta, Georgia)

If you’re a golfing professional or simply just truly love the game, then you may already know that the Augusta National Golf Club is where one of the most prestigious majors of golf is held every year– The Masters. So this turf has been walked on by the likes of Arnold Palmer, Tiger Woods, and Jack Nicklaus.

Needless to say, it’s an 18-hole golf course. And here’s a fun fact – the 13th, 12th, and 11th holes have been given a collective name. It’s called Amen Corner. These, no doubt, are the most difficult and the wind conditions in that particular part of the course don’t make it any easier.

#2 Pine Valley Golf Club (Pine Valley, New Jersey)

If you ask me, New Jersey is very popular for its diverse culture, beautiful beaches, great food, gorgeous scenery, and also for its exciting sports such as golf of course. And one golf course that ranks among the top 10 year after year is the Pine Valley Golf Club. It’s been described as the greatest 18 holes of golf ever created by a man (source: ESPN).

You can actually and rightfully judge any course on the map simply through the character of its greens and hazards, along with the quality of the property. In that case, Pine Valley earns the highest possible points because of its refined green complexes, intimidating hazards, well-routed islands of turf, and hilly, sandy landscapes.

#3 Cypress Point (Pebble Beach, California)

Beach and California – these two words are enough to pique the interest of just about any golf or travel enthusiast. Once you just have a look at the striking, unbelievable scenery of this golf course, which is right next to the ocean where the calming sound of waves is bound to greet you during your 18-hole round of golf, you will HAVE TO VISIT.

The person much praised for the whole stunning landscape with a view of jagged coastline, heavy dunes, and lots more is Alister MacKenzie. He designed it in 1928.

And if you don’t already think of this man as a marvelous architect, just you get to Cypress Point’s iconic par-3 16th – this is the part that spans into the beautiful, vast Pacific Ocean. The most breathtaking hole of the game indeed.

#4 Shinnecock Hills Golf Club (Southampton, New York)

So I’ve covered Georgia, New Jersey, and California and now it’s time for New York. And when I say New York, I cannot help but think of Shinnecock Hills. This golf club has been the venue for 5 U.S. Opens even since 1986. The most recent one was in 2018. Is that why this golf course is so popular in the U.S.? Partly, YES.

And partly because the 18-hole golf course also combines the ocean and fairway for the ultimate destination that golfers are sure to find the most appealing. After all, it is located along the eastern side of Long Island.

#5 Oakmont Country Club (Oakmont, Pennsylvania)

The designer or architect of this one was Henry Fownes (done up in 1903). And you might also want to know that he wasn’t an industrialist, so he wasn’t exactly the most experienced when it came to designing such an expansive golf course. Nevertheless, the job was more than just well-done indeed.

By far, the most impressive golf course created by an amateur that even some of the best professional architects haven’t produced.

An 18-hole golf course that has been chosen to host the 2025 U.S. Open and that has already hosted 2 U.S. Women’s Opens and 5 U.S. Amateur Championships. But, unfortunately yet not so surprisingly, the initiation fees are exorbitantly high (a whopping $75,000-plus).

This brings me to the next choice, which is a public i.e. open-to-all golf course…

#6 Pinehurst No.2 (Pinehurst, North Carolina)

A very popular public golf course is the No. 2 course at the Pinehurst Resort. And mind you, this one too is steeped in history. It opened up in 1907 with renovations that transformed the original design in the year 2010.

The 2024 U.S. Opens are scheduled to take place here

As for the greens fees, it starts from $50 and goes up till $495 – it all depends on when during the year you’re playing.

But one thing that remains unchanged for certain is the flexibility that the short grass has been designed to offer – one week the golf course is making sure that resort guests don’t lose even a single golf ball and the other it’s all-ready for hosting the U.S. Open.

#7 Whistling Straits (Sheboygan, Wisconsin)

Yes, it’s amazing that the public golf course Whistling Straits was the venue of the PGA Championships held in 2004, 2010, and 2015. But that’s not the only reason for this golf course’s popularity right now. Rather it’s the fact that this vast expanse of land was once an illegal dumping ground for toxic waste.

It was only in 1998 that 7,000 truck-load of sand was brought in to replace dirt spanning 3 million cubic yards. And that’s how the bunkers and hills were formed. The owner of the land Herbert Kohler simply instructed the designer Pete Dye to make the whole space look like it’s located in Ireland.

And now you get to play an 18-hole round of golf along the Great Lake Michigan. Just be careful about free-roaming sheep as they are most likely to make an appearance.

Conclusion

The total expanse of land in America that’s covered by golf courses is around 2,680 miles. What’s even more interesting to know is that 45-percent of the golf courses in the world are located in the U.S.

Apart from the ones I’ve mentioned, there are many more. Strikingly beautiful desert golf courses of Arizona, behemoth resort golf courses of sunny Florida, and on and on. So there’s no denying that America is home to a greater number of tournament courses.

What the country is also packed with is a whole list of public golf courses. So you don’t really have to spend ridiculously high fees to become a member and then play golf. Or maybe know someone who does. Public courses are aplenty, and open to the general public.

