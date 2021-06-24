Breaking News: Seattle Kraken Hire Dave Hakstol as First-Ever Head Coach

Former UND head coach Dave Hakstol has been named the first-ever head coach of the Seattle Kraken.
The Hakstol File
Hakstol was the head coach at UND for 11 seasons 2004-2015 compiling a 289-143-43 (.654) record. During his tenure, UND won two MacNaughton Cups (WCHA) 2008-09 and 2010-11 and a Penrose Cup (NCHC) 2014-15. Hakstol’s team also won four Broadmoor Trophies as WCHA Playoff champion, 2005-06, 2009-10, 2010-11 and 2011-12. Hakstol’s teams advanced to Frozen Four seven times finishing second in 2005 (Denver 4-1 Loss).
The former UND hockey coach left UND after the 2014-15 season to become the head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers 2015-2019 compiling a 134-101-42 (.560) record. Hakstol’s teams were 4-8 in the Stanley Cup playoffs. His best season with the Flyers was during the 2017-2018 season; when they posted a 42-26-14 (.598) record finishing third in the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers would go on to lose in the first round to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2. Hakstol was fired by the Flyers during the 2018-19 season after they started the season 12-15-14 (.452).
