Combat

Fight of the Day: Alistair Overeem vs. Gokhan Saki

Fight of the Day: Alistair Overeem vs. Gokhan Saki

Combat

Fight of the Day: Alistair Overeem vs. Gokhan Saki

By June 24, 2021 10:15 am

By |

 

Date: December 11, 2010
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix 2010 Final
Championship(s):
Venue: Ariake Coliseum
Location: Tokyo, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

10hr

Mets 10hr ago

Lemme give you an idea of the kind of juju I have: When the Nets were up 2-0, I decided to buy a ticket to Game 5. Since then, they lost two (…)

More Combat
Home