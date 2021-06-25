Double Bobble

Sequels usually suck anyway, right?

The Mets tried a “second verse, same as the first” approach in game two of the doubleheader, tying the game against the Phillies bullpen in the 7th on a James McCann sac fly to send the game to extra innings after an error by Alec Bohm sent the doors flying open.

But with Sean Reid-Foley in the game for the 8th, a ground ball to Francisco Lindor was bobbled, preventing him from getting the ghost runner at third base. Then the next grounder, more sharply hit, was snared by Luis Guillorme but again, bobbled ever so slightly to allow the ghost runner to score to make it 2-1. The bobbles were unfortunate, but also unfortunate was Edwin Diaz not being in the game, getting two days of rest after Wednesday’s five out save.

The Mets tried to bring home their own ghost runner in the bottom of the 8th, but the approach at the plate against a wild Hector Neris was dubious, swinging at all of Neris’ off speed stuff. Dom Smith had a chance to be the hero for the second time of the night, but he swung at two high fastballs and that was the game. David Peterson, who pitched very well, deserved better from his offense.

It’s a lousy way to lose, two slight bobbles with a ghost runner on base, and it’s a lousy team to lose to, as the Mets are simply treading water against divisional rivals instead of putting the hammer on them.

The next six will be crucial.

Today’s Game Two Hate List