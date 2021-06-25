Fight of the Day: Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua II

Date: December 7, 2019
Card: Clash On The Dunes
Championship(s): WBA Super/IBO/IBF/WBO World Heavyweight Championships (Ruiz Jr.)
Venue: Diriyah Arena
Location: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
Date: December 7, 2019
Card: Clash On The Dunes
Championship(s): WBA Super/IBO/IBF/WBO World Heavyweight Championships (Ruiz Jr.)
Venue: Diriyah Arena
Location: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
As always, programming is listed in EST Live fights are in BOLD. Premiere programming is in ITALICS. (…)
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. (…)
Packers running back A.J. Dillon had his share of ups and downs during his rookie season. He spent most of the year as the Packers third (…)
Oceania Rugby 7s Sevens Championship New Zealand vs Australia: New Zealand will face Australia in the opening round of Oceania Rugby (…)
Oceania Rugby 7s Sevens Championship Fiji vs Australia: Fiji will face Australia in the opening game of Oceania Rugby 7s (…)
Oceania Sevens Championship Live Stream Official Channels, and Schedule: Townsville is all set and ready for the 2021 Oceania (…)
Townsville is all set and ready for the 2021 Oceania Sevens Championship starting from 25th June 2021. Australia, Fiji, New (…)
An increasing number of athletes are turning to natural substances for their health and wellness needs. This includes using various CBD (…)
Horse racing has existed ever since man started taming these fine beasts. Popularly known as the Sport for Kings, King James I began (…)
Does betting seem too complicated to you? Are you thinking about getting into sports betting for the first time? Understandably, you (…)