Fight of the Day: Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua II

By June 25, 2021 8:50 am

Date: December 7, 2019
Card: Clash On The Dunes
Championship(s): WBA Super/IBO/IBF/WBO World Heavyweight Championships (Ruiz Jr.)
Venue: Diriyah Arena
Location: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

 

