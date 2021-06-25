Guide to Watch Australia vs Oceania Barbarians Live Stream Online Officially - Oceania Rugby 7s Championships 2021

Oceania Rugby 7s Sevens Championship Australia vs Oceania Barbarians: Oceania Barbarians will face Australia in the Third round of Oceania Rugby 7s Championships 2021 on Friday.

The finals will be on 27th June 2021. Australia will face Oceania Barbarians in the opening match on Friday. Check out all live stream options to watch the Oceania 7s Rugby event online below.

Watch Oceania Rugby 7s Sevens Championship Online Officially

Australia vs Oceania Barbarians Rugby 7s Sevens Championship 2021 Schedule

Oceania Sevens Championship Schedule: The competition is the final official tournament for Oceania Rugby national teams ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Sevens. It will be played as a double round-robin format at the North Queensland Stadium, commercially known as Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

Round 3

26 Jun 12:00

Australia vs Oceania Barbarians

North Queensland Stadium, Townsville

26 Jun 12:22

New Zealand vs Fiji

North Queensland Stadium, Townsville

Round 4

26 Jun 17:30

Fiji vs Australia

North Queensland Stadium, Townsville

26 Jun 17:52

New Zealand vs Oceania Barbarians

North Queensland Stadium, Townsville

Round 1

25 Jun 12:00

Fiji vs Australia

North Queensland Stadium, Townsville

25 Jun 12:22

New Zealand vs Oceania Barbarians

North Queensland Stadium, Townsville

Round 2

25 Jun 17:30

Fiji vs Oceania Barbarians

North Queensland Stadium, Townsville

25 Jun 17:52

New Zealand vs Australia

North Queensland Stadium, Townsville

Round 5

27 Jun 10:30

Fiji vs Oceania Barbarians

North Queensland Stadium, Townsville

27 Jun 10:52

New Zealand vs Australia

North Queensland Stadium, Townsville

Round 6

27 Jun 15:45

Australia vs Oceania Barbarians

North Queensland Stadium, Townsville

27 Jun 16:07

New Zealand vs Fiji

North Queensland Stadium, Townsville

How to watch Australia vs Oceania Barbarians Live Stream Online in Australia & Oceania Barbarians and Other Countries?

The 2021 Oceania Sevens Championship is scheduled to be held in Townsville, Australia on the weekend of 25–27 June 2021.

Let’s have all channels to watch 2021 Oceania Rugby 7s Sevens live online below.

SKY Tv (Oceania Barbarians)

Seven Network (Australia)

In Australia, Seven Network will telecast Oceania 7s Rugby Matches live and in Oceania Barbarians, you can Enjoy games on Sky TV. Remember these sports networks will not only telecast matches on TV but also, they will provide Rugby Oceania 7s live stream video via their website.

The tournament will be broadcast in other regions by the following providers:

• Sky Sport in Oceania Barbarians

• Digicel in Oceania Barbarians and the Pacific Islands

• Clutch.tv for all other regions

Watch Australia vs Oceania Barbarians Live Stream Worldwide