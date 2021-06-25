Cowbell Kingdom

James Bouknight NBA Combine Zoom Interview

James Bouknight NBA Combine Zoom Interview

Cowbell Kingdom

James Bouknight NBA Combine Zoom Interview

By June 25, 2021 1:58 pm

By |

2021 NBA Draft Hype Video. Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

James Bouknight is a walking bucket. He is a professional scorer and we all know you can’t ever have too many of those. His ability to create his own shot with that NASTY hesi will allow him to get buckets especially with a lot better spacing at the NBA level. You can check out his combine interview with media from yesterday and check out my breakdown on his strengths and weaknesses.

 

► Subscribe to our Podcast on iTunes:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ck-podcast/id1143709061?mt=2

► Subscribe to Leo’s YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/c/LeoBeas

► Subscribe to our YouTube Channel:  

http://www.youtube.com/c/CowbellkingdomTV

Follow Basketball Zone for 🔥 basketball content on IG

https://www.instagram.com/basketballzoneofficial/

Follow Cowbell Kingdom on all social media platforms:

Follow us on Twitter (Cowbell_Kingdom)

Follow us on Instagram (Cowbell_Kingdom)

https://www.instagram.com/cowbell_kingdom/

► Add us on SnapChat 

https://www.snapchat.com/add/cowbellkingdom 

LIKE US on FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/cowbellkingdom/

► Visit our Online Store:

https://teespring.com/stores/cowbell-kingdom

, , Cowbell Kingdom, Kings, NBA

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Cowbell Kingdom
Home