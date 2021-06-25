Shaq threatens to knock out Charles Barkley on 'Inside the NBA' set

It’s unclear exactly how much dissension actually exists between Charles Barkley and Shaq, given how on-set drama impacts TV ratings, but it’s clear that the two do have moments where they aren’t thrilled with one another.

Barkley has made a number of enemies during his tenure as analyst for TNT, such as female Spurs fans, but he generally seems to be respected by those around him on the “Inside the NBA” set.

Except Shaq, that is.

The two have a back-and-forth at least once a week, with some of the exchanges getting a bit heated.

That’s exactly what happened during the most recent episode, when Barkley interrupted Shaq while talking. The seven-footer wasn’t thrilled about it, so he cautioned Barkley to back off and give him the floor by saying the following.

“Let me finish before you get knocked out,” Shaq said.

“Let me finish before you get knocked out.” 😂😭 Shaq vs. Chuck never gets old. pic.twitter.com/g3pwz2idPP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 24, 2021

Our money would be on Shaq in that fight. If we were Barkley in that situation, we’d have shut up, too.