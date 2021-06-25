To all his armchair critics: "Lamar Jackson can throw the football..."

When Lamar Jackson first appeared on the scene for the Ravens, even before he took over for an injured Joe Flacco, his head coach was frequent and vehement in his defense of Lamar’s passing ability:

“Lamar can throw the football” was John Harbaugh’s oft-repeated mantra that summer and early Fall, as he was pelted with questions by media members who doubted Lamar’s aerial game (mostly because everyone who only saw his college highlights were so mesmerized by his running).

Jump the scene forward to a few years later, and finally we’re getting some sense from the media of what’s really happening on the NFL grand stage when Lamar Jackson drops back to pass.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell contends that “concerns about Jackson as a downfield passer in terms of his skills are generally overblown.”