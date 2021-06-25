Tre Mann NBA Combine Zoom Interview

Cowbell Kingdom

June 25, 2021

Tre Mann’s ability to shoot and create offense for himself and others, makes him a very intriguing prospect that should get consideration to get drafted in the lottery. Who does he remind you of? Which team do you think he would fit best on? Here is my breakdown on Tre Mann:

