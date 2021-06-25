MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: Jun 25/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: Jun 25/21

MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: Jun 25/21

By June 25, 2021 8:15 am

By |

Feb 11, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Holly Holm (red gloves fights Germaine de Randamie (blue gloves) during UFC 208 at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 743
2 2 2 Germaine de Randamie 258
3 3 5 Irene Aldana 147
4 4 4 Aspen Ladd 122
5 5 6 Yana Kunitskaya 113
6 6 3 Holly Holm 110
7 NR Nicco Montano 99
8 7 7 Julianna Pena 94
9 8 Sabina Mazo 91
10 9 8 Ketlen Vieira 80
11 10 Jessica-Rose Clark 74
12 11 9 Sara McMann 63
13 NR Bea Malecki 55
14 12 10 Macy Chiasson 49.5
15 13 Wu Yanan 48
16 14 Alexis Davis 46.5
17 15 11 Pannie Kianzad 45
18 16 13 Marion Reneau 44.5
19 17 14 Sijara Eubanks 42
20 19 15 Karol Rosa 37
21 18 Felicia Spencer 32
22 NR Priscila Cachoeira 28
23 20 Bethe Correia 22
24 21 Ashlee Evans-Smith 20.5
25 23 Norma Dumont 19
26 22 16 Julia Avila 17
27 23 Vanessa Melo 10
28 25 Joselyne Edwards 9
29 26 Julija Stoliarenko 0
29 26 Miesha Tate 0
29 26 Sarah Alpar 0
29 26 Stephanie Egger 0
29 26 Zarah Fairn dos Santos 0

Check back Monday for our women’s flyweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home