Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday June 25

9:00am: 2021 Massachusetts State Championship (FloWrestling)

12:30pm: 2021 IBJJF American National Jiu-Jitsu Championship (FloGrappling)

1:30pm: Cage Warriors 124 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

2:00pm: Jay Harris vs. Ricardo Rafael Sandoval/Hosea Burton vs. Liam Conroy (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Cordova vs. Martinez Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

4:00pm: The DAZN Boxing Show (DAZN)

4:00pm: Cage Warriors 124 (UFC Fight Pass)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

6:00pm: PFL 6 Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

6:05pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

6:30pm: PFL 6 Prelims (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Bellator 261 Prelims (YouTube)

7:00pm: NFC MMA 134 (FloCombat)

8:00pm: American Kombat Alliance (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Shamrock Fighting Championship 330 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Bellator 261 (Showtime)

10:00pm: PFL 6 (ESPN2)

10:00pm: LUX 14 (UFC Fight Pass)

Saturday June 26

12:10am: PFL Post-Fight Press Conference (ESPN+)

5:30am: Fight for the Future ($15.12 Epicentre.tv)

9:00am: Cage Warriors 125 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00am: 2021 Massachusetts State Championship (FloWrestling)

10:30am: Cage Warriors 125 (UFC Fight Pass)

12:30pm: 2021 IBJJF American National Jiu-Jitsu Championship (FloGrappling)

1:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Road to ONE: Spain ($14.99 Fite.tv)

4:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov (ESPN+)

4:00pm: BJJ Stars VI (FloGrappling)

5:00pm: NFC Jiu Jitsu 8 (FloGrappling)

5:00pm: JitzKids 3 (FloGrappling)

6:30pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Joel Cordova vs. Julio Cesar Martinez/Daniel Matellon vs. Jose Argumedo (DAZN)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: Evolution Fighting Championship XIV ($19.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Maverick 16 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

7:30pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships 18 Prelims (FREE Fite.tv)

8:00pm: FRC Fight Night 25 ($24.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Gervonta Davis vs. Mario Barrios/Erickson Lubin vs. Jeison Rosario ($74.99 Pay-Per-View)

9:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 18 ($29.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Masayoshi Nakatani vs. Vasyl Lomachenko/Rob Brant vs. Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (ESPN+)

Sunday June 27

12:00am: State of Boxing Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

9:00am: 2021 Massachusetts State Championship (FloWrestling)

6:00pm: Submission Underground 24 (UFC Fight Pass)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man chuckling wildly over Montreal’s march to the Stanley Cup Final despite losing eight more games than they won in the regular season marvels at how goddamned stupid sports are.

1. Masayoshi Nakatani vs. Vasyl Lomachenko/Rob Brant vs. Zhanibek Alimkhanuly: Loma attempts to rebound from his loss to Teofimo Lopez.

2. Gervonta Davis vs. Mario Barrios/Erickson Lubin vs. Jeison Rosario: I like Gervonta Davis as much as the next red-blooded boxing fan, but 75 bucks for this?

3. UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov: Heavyweight-heavy card that’s better than last week’s offering.

4. Joel Cordova vs. Julio Cesar Martinez/Daniel Matellon vs. Jose Argumedo: Pitiful title matchup, but very fun co-main.

5. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 18: FOUR TITLE FIGHTS DAMN YOUR EYES!

6. PFL 6: Favorites Anthony Pettis and Lance Palmer try to bounce back after opening losses.

7. Bellator 261: An interim title match and not much the hell else.

8. Submission Underground 24: Amanda Loewen spells Mason Fowler in the main event for once, as she defends her title against number one contender Raquel Canuto.

9. Jay Harris vs. Ricardo Rafael Sandoval/Hosea Burton vs. Liam Conroy: Your Friday afternoon UK offering.

10. Cage Warriors 125: Caps off another Cage Warriors tripleheader.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Flyweight Kickboxing Bout: Chikai vs. Nadaka Yoshinari (35-5-1) [RIZIN 29]

4. Road to ONE Heavyweight Tournament Semifinals: David Trallero vs. Mourad Zakari [Road to ONE: Spain]

3. RIZIN Bantamweight Kick Tournament Semifinals: Ryo Takahashi vs. Taiju Shiratori (20-7-1) [RIZIN 29]

2. Road to ONE Heavyweight Tournament Semifinals: Christian Brorhilker vs. Moises Baute (19-9) [Road to ONE: Spain]

1. RIZIN Bantamweight Kick Tournament Semifinals: Genji Umeno (47-12-3) vs. Kouzi (28-14-2) [RIZIN 29]

BOXING

5. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Heavyweight Championship: Joey Beltran (c) (4-1-1) vs. Sam Shewmaker (4-1-1) [Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 18]

4. Interim WBA World Junior Flyweight Championship: Daniel Matellon (c) (11-0-2) vs. Jose Argumedo (24-4-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

3. WBA Regular World Junior Welterweight Championship: Mario Barrios (c) (26-0) vs. Gervonta Davis (24-0) [PBC on PPV]

2. WBC Silver Junior Middleweight Championship: Erickson Lubin (c) (23-1) vs. Jeison Rosario (20-2-1) [PBC on PPV]

1. Lightweight Bout: Masayoshi Nakatani (19-1) vs. Vasyl Lomachenko (14-2) [Top Rank on ESPN]

MMA

5. Women’s Lightweight Bout: Cindy Dandois (16-6) vs. Kayla Harrison (9-0) [PFL 6]

4. Interim Bellator Heavyweight Championship: Timothy Johnson (15-6) vs. Valentin Moldavsky (10-1) [Bellator 261]

3. Bantamweight Bout: Raoni Barcelos (16-1) vs. Timur Valiev (17-2) [UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov]

2. Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili (21-8) vs. Daniel Pineda (27-14) [UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov]

1. Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov (33-8) vs. Cyril Gane (8-0) [UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Mahamed Aly vs. Yuri Simoes [BJJ Stars VI]

4. Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Lucas Barbosa vs. Matheus Diniz [BJJ Stars VI]

3. Black Belt Superfight: Felipe Pena vs. Patrick Gaudio [BJJ Stars VI]

2. Submission Underground Women’s Absolute Championship: Amanda Loewen (c) vs. Raquel Canuto [Submission Underground 24]

1. 8-Man Absolute Tournament [Submission Underground 24]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: BOY, am I sure riding on Teofimo Lopez not breaking Loma’s spirit in his last bout.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Erickson Lubin vs. Jeison Rosario

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Julio Cesar Martinez over Joel Cordova

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Premier Boxing Champions on Pay-Per-View

Upset of the Week: Ovince Saint Preux over Tanner Boser

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Alexander Volkov vs. Cyril Gane