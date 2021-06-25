Zach Davies leads Cubs to the seventh no-hitter in 2021

The Chicago Cubs blanked the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on Thursday, and in the process four Cubs pitchers combined for a no-hitter. This was a historic no-hitter as it was the seventh no-hitter of the 2021 Major League Baseball season, and ties the Major League Baseball modern-day record for most no-hitters in a season.

There were previously seven no-hitters in 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015. The previous no-hitters in 2021 saw the New York Yankees blanking the Texas Rangers 2-0 thanks to a no-hitter by Corey Kluber, the Detroit Tigers blanking the Seattle Mariners 5-0 thanks to a no-hitter by Spencer Turnbull, the Chicago White Sox blanking the Cleveland Indians thanks to a no-hitter by Carlos Rodon, the Baltimore Orioles blanking the Mariners 6-0 thanks to a no-hitter by John Means, the Cincinnati Reds blanking the Indians 3-0 thanks to a no-hitter by Wade Miley, and the San Diego Padres blanking the Rangers 3-0 thanks to a no-hitter by Joe Musgrove.

However what made this no-hitter by the Cubs on Thursday distinct from all of the others was the fact that the Cubs had a combined no-hitter as they used four pitchers. Starting pitcher Zach Davies pitched the first six innings. He was followed by relievers Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin, and Craig Kimbrel.

Despite the no-hitter, control was a problem for the Cubs pitchers. The Cubs pitchers walked eight Dodgers batters. Of the eight walks, Davies had five, while Tepera and Chafin and Kimbrel had one walk each.

The last combined no-hitter came on August 3, 2019. That is when the Houston Astros used four pitchers to beat the Seattle Mariners 9-0.

Offensively for the Cubs on Thursday, Javier Baez and Willson Contreras each hit a home run. Meanwhile, Jake Marisnick hit a RBI single in the top of the seventh inning.

This was the first loss for Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler. He entered the game having won his first seven contests.