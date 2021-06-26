6 Reasons Why Your Kids Should Take Up Golfing

With the summer holidays here, most parents are battling to keep their kids entertained and avoid having them spend their days on screens (think TV, gaming consoles or computers). If you’re struggling to think of activities to keep your kids active this summer, why not try a new sport like golf? Here are 6 reasons why your kid should take up golfing this summer and why this activity is seeing an increase in popularity.

It’s Good Exercise

First and foremost, golf is a great exercise for the kids as it will not be too physically demanding, unlike some of the more physically connected sports out there that could be off-putting for some children. In golf, your kids will spend a lot of time on their feet, and also do a lot of walking, keeping them engaged, fit, and entertained for hours – without being physically exhausting or too taxing.

They will be in the Great Outdoors

When your kids play golf they will be outside spending their time in the great outdoors away from their computer screen and TV. Some of the benefits your kids will get by spending time outside will include better sleep, a boost in their creative thinking, plenty of vitamin D and being in a beautiful location where they can take in nature’s beauty. Just don’t forget to keep them protected so they can safely enjoy the sunshine.

It’s a Great Way For Them to Make New Friends

Golf can be a great place for your kids to make new friends. There are many kids golf clubs they can join across the country, where they can learn how to play golf and make new friends along the way that could last a lifetime.

It Helps Your Kids to Challenge Themselves

Unlike many team sports, golf is personal. Most of the time, you play against yourself to try to beat your own record – just like in their favourite video game. This will make for a lot of fun and stimulate their competitive spirit, teaching them hard work and dedication to achieve their objectives.

An Activity for the Whole Family Activity

Golf can be a great bonding activity between you and your kids, as golf is a slow-paced sport meaning it gives you the opportunity to teach your kid new golf skills, take in the beautiful scenery and take a nice stroll across the course where you create new memories. This can be a great way for the whole family to benefit from golfing and bond in the process.

The Driving range

One great way for your kids to get into golfing is by taking them to the driving range, as it is a fantastic place to learn and enjoy the sport. Your child will love the freedom of hitting the golf balls as hard as they can – without you worrying about where the golf ball ends up.

Final thoughts

These are just a few of the many reasons why your kids can enjoy golf – we hope this has inspired you to give golf a try and plan a summer of sports! Don’t forget to check out our other articles on golf.