June 26, 2021

Andre Fili Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 166 – Oct 19/13 – W (Larsen) – $10,800 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus, fined $1,200 for missing weight)*

UFC 172 – Apr 26/14 – L (Holloway) – $8,000*

UFC 179 – Oct 25/14 – W (Arantes) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs LaFlare – Mar 21/15 – L (Pepey) – $12,000*

TUF Latin America 2 Finale – Nov 21/15 – W (Benitez) – $76,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 197 – Apr 23/16 – L (Rodriguez) – $20,500 ($18,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Lineker vs Dodson – Oct 1/16 – W (Dias) – $44,200 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $3,200 from Dias for missing weight, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 214 – Jul 29/17 – L (Kattar) – $29,000 ($24,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Till – Oct 21/17 – W (Lobov) – $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Jacare vs Brunson 2 – Jan 27/18 – W (Bermudez) – $57,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick – Aug 25/18 – L (Johnson) – $47,000 ($37,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Ngannau vs Velasquez – Feb 17/19 – W (Jury) – $84,000 ($37,000 to show, $37,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd – Jul 13/19 – W (Moraes) – $140,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 246 – Jan 18/20 – L (Yusuff) – $65,000 ($55,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Eye vs Calvillo – Jun 13/20 – W (Jourdain) – $120,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva – Oct 31/20 – L (Mitchell) – $75,000 ($60,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov – Jun 26/21 – NC (Pineda) – $76,000 ($60,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $934,000