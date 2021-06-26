Channel Guide To Watch British & Irish Lions vs Japan Rugby Live Streaming Online Officially

Peacock will have the official rights to stream British and Irish Lions vs Japan Rugby online officially in the United States. British and Irish Lions vs Japan Rugby is all set and ready for the kick-off on 3pm BST. The Lions will be using the match as a builder for their three tests against world champions South Africa this summer, while Japan will have another international fixture under their belt.

And for the Irish and Scottish players in the mix this weekend Lions head coach Warren Gatland has said this is their perfect opportunity to get their revenge on Japan.

Lions vs Japan Rugby online in the UK

The great news for rugby fans in the UK and Ireland is that this match is set to be the first Lions game to broadcast on terrestrial TV in 30 years, with the Lions against Japan being shown absolutely FREE on Channel 4.

How to watch the match live in Ireland

While viewers in Ireland can also tune into Channel 4’s coverage of the match via Sky or cable, free-to-air domestic broadcaster Virgin Media Two will also be showing the game live, with coverage starting on the channel a little earlier at 2pm.

Live stream British Lions vs Japan rugby in South Africa

Springboks fans looking to get an early viewing of their team’s forthcoming opponents can watch today’s match via subscription service SuperSport.

The kick-off for this warm-up match is at 4 pm SAST.

United States

NBC Sports has the exclusive rights to show the British & Irish Lions Tour 2021 in the USA. The network will stream all the action live on its Peacock TV streaming platform. Subscription costs $4.99 a month (or $9.99 commercial-free). That’s a bargain when you compare it to the price that UK fans pay. Better yet, new users get a 7-day free trial.

Remember, you’ll need to use a VPN to access Peacock if you’re away from the US during the Lions tour.

Japan Team for the Game

1. Keita Inagaki, 2. Atsushi Sakate, 3. Jiwon Koo, 4. Wimpie van der Walt, 5. James Moore, 6. Michael Leitch (capt), 7. Pieter Labuschagne, 8. Amanaki Lelei Mafi; 9. Kaito Shigeno, 10. Yu Tamura; 11. Siosaia Fifita, 12. Ryoto Nakamura, 13. Timothy Lafaele, 14. Kotaro Matsushima, 15. Ryohei Yamanaka. Reps: 16. Horikoshi, 17. Millar, 18. Valu, 19. Cornelsen, 20. Himeno, 21. Tatafu, 22. Saito, 23. Matsuda.

British and Irish Lions Team

Liam Williams, Josh Adams, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Duhan van der Merwe, Dan Biggar, Conor Murray; Jack Conan, Justin Tipruic, Tadhg Beirne, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Ken Owens, Rory Sutherland. Reserves: Jamie George, Wyn Jones, Kyle Sinckler, Courtney Lawes, Taulupe Faletau, Ali Price, Owen Farrell, Anthony Watson.

All eight matches of the upcoming 20201 British & Irish Lions Tour will be played in either Gauteng or Cape Town to minimize the risk of any disruption caused by the pandemic. So, fingers crossed for a series of epic, covid-free clashes.

The Lions lost the Test series 2-1 back in 2009, but following a series draw against New Zealand in 2017, Warren Gatland’s men will have high hopes of repeating their 1997 victory, when big beasts like Martin Johnson, Lawrence Dallaglio, and Gregor Townsend endured a brutal tour.