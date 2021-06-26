Didier Deschamps Is Changing French Football

Didier Deschamps is a name that will always be remembered for changing French football. The manager has panache unlike any other. If you are a football fan and have watched the French league, chances are that you are familiar with his pragmatism. Despite the evolution of philosophies, tactics, and style, every nation has a unique football identity that influences generations of players and coaches alike. For instance, Dutch football is linked to Total Football, whereas, Italian football is often overlooked.

The draw between France and Hungary showcased the nebulous personality of French football. Didier Deschamps is the embodiment of everything it stands for and more. When we look at the French game, it is clear that it has roots that go back to Champagne Football. It was popularized by Albert Bateaux, a French coach during the 1950s. Michel Hidalgo was the winning French coach who allowed the team to win the Euro 84. Quality of play has always been at the center of it all.

Similarly, he was unable to offer the highest level of success despite being blessed with some of the best players like Just Fontaine and Raymond Kopa. Even after winning 8 domestic league titles, it was not enough to win the European Cup. The nickname “The World Champions of Friendlies” was given to the team during the 1970s.

Euro 84 showed a win against Belgium wherein Alain Giresse performed well. It was said to be the perfect match. Thus, Belgium was destroyed on home soil. Deschamps understands what a truly united French squad can achieve. The team won the 1998 World Cup and showed his teachings of togetherness. The reason behind the success is the fact that he built a close relationship with the players. In fact, he found it essential to build a relationship with them. Thus, the football team was managed like a family. The results prove his expertise.

Football has come a long way since Champagne Football. The game has experienced many shifts and has become engrained in the minds of French football fans. Ligue 1 produced some of the best talents. Deschamps is mirroring his efforts to that of Bateaux in order to succeed. Thus, moments of irresistible panache are possible. There has been overflowing individual quality which Deschamps leverages for establish a stoic team.

The French tournament striker, Benzema has showcased superb skills at the domestic campaign wherein Hungary could not stand a chance against the French team. The main striker simply failed to score in the past major tournament triumphs. Hence, the French team won. Then, the team performed well at Russia 2018. Deschamps has a style that does come with its limits. He is inspiring a generation of French footballers.

Conclusion

