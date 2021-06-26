How To Watch Oceania Rugby 7s Sevens Championship Live Stream 2021 Online - Complete Guide and Schedule for Round 5 and 6

The final day of the Oceania Rugby 7s Sevens Championship is here. Oceania Sevens Championship Live Stream Official Channels, and Schedule: Round 1 and 2 games are over. Fiji beats Austalia (26-14), New Zealand beats Oceania Barbarians (28-5).
Townsville is all set and ready for the 2021 Oceania Sevens Championship starting from 25th June 2021. Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, and Oceanic Barbarians will participate in the tournament.
The finals will be on 27th June 2021. Australia will face Fiji in the opening match on Friday. Check out all live stream options to watch the Oceania 7s Rugby event online below.
Watch Oceania Rugby 7s Sevens Championship Online Officially
Oceania Rugby 7s Sevens Championship 2021 Schedule
Oceania Sevens Championship Schedule: The competition is the final official tournament for Oceania Rugby national teams ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Sevens. It will be played as a double round-robin format at the North Queensland Stadium, commercially known as Queensland Country Bank Stadium.
Round 5
27 Jun 10:30
Fiji vs Oceania Barbarians
North Queensland Stadium, Townsville
Live Stream: Watch Here
27 Jun 10:52
New Zealand vs Australia
North Queensland Stadium, Townsville
Live Stream: Watch Here
Round 6
27 Jun 15:45
Australia vs Oceania Barbarians
North Queensland Stadium, Townsville
Live Stream: Watch Here
27 Jun 16:07
New Zealand vs Fiji
North Queensland Stadium, Townsville
Live Stream: Watch Here
Round 3
26 Jun 12:00
Australia vs Oceania Barbarians
North Queensland Stadium, Townsville
Live Stream: Watch Here
26 Jun 12:22
New Zealand vs Fiji
North Queensland Stadium, Townsville
Live Stream: Watch Here
Round 4
26 Jun 17:30
Fiji vs Australia
North Queensland Stadium, Townsville
Live Stream: Watch Here
26 Jun 17:52
New Zealand vs Oceania Barbarians
North Queensland Stadium, Townsville
Live Stream: Watch Here
Round 1
25 Jun 12:00
Fiji vs Australia
North Queensland Stadium, Townsville
Live Stream: Watch Here
25 Jun 12:22
New Zealand vs Oceania Barbarians
North Queensland Stadium, Townsville
Live Stream: Watch Here
Round 2
25 Jun 17:30
Fiji vs Oceania Barbarians
North Queensland Stadium, Townsville
Live Stream: Watch Here
25 Jun 17:52
New Zealand vs Australia
North Queensland Stadium, Townsville
Live Stream: Watch Here
How to watch the 2021 Oceania Rugby 7s Sevens Championship Live Stream Online in Australia & New Zealand and Other Countries?
The 2021 Oceania Sevens Championship is scheduled to be held in Townsville, Australia on the weekend of 25–27 June 2021.
Let’s have all channels to watch 2021 Oceania Rugby 7s Sevens live online below.
- SKY Tv (New Zealand)
- Seven Network (Australia)
In Australia, Seven Network will telecast Oceania 7s Rugby Matches live and in New Zealand, you can Enjoy games on Sky TV. Remember these sports networks will not only telecast matches on TV but also, they will provide Rugby Oceania 7s live stream video via their website.
The tournament will be broadcast in other regions by the following providers:
• Sky Sport in New Zealand
• Digicel in Fiji and the Pacific Islands
• Clutch.tv for all other regions
Watch Oceania Rugby Sevens Live Stream Worldwide
- BBC.co.uk – All the UK Territories can enjoy Oceania Men’s & Women’s Sevens Rugby live telecast on BBC website.
- CBC.ca – CBC will telecast Rugby live on Canada.
- Skytv.co.nz – This channel will stream Oceania 7s Rugby in New Zealand.
- ESPN & Fox sports – will broadcast sevens Rugby live in Brazil, Latin America, and Caribbean Countries.
- Starsports.com & Hotstar.com – These are the two sources, where you should be watching Rugby live if you are living in India.
- Supersport – will be the best place to enjoy Live New Zealand Sevens Rugby Events in 40 countries of Africa.
- NTVplus.ru – All the France rugby Sevens fans from Russia can enjoy Rugby Events live on NTV plus without any problem.
- Canal Plus – will broadcast live streaming and TV telecast of 7s Rugby in France.
- CCTV Sports – All the Fans of Sevens Rugby can watch this Sevens Rugby event live on CCTV Sports in China.
- Seven Network:- You can watch the Oceania 7s Rugby stream on Seven Network in Australia.
- Sky Italia Sports – This channel will broadcast Rugby live telecasts in Italy.
- Sportfive Network – This network will broadcast Sevens Rugby in the majority of European Countries.
We will update more streaming list here. Stay tuned.