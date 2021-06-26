Top Rank on ESPN: Lomachenko vs. Nakatani Picks

Lightweight Bout: Masayoshi Nakatani (19-1) vs. Vasyl Lomachenko (14-2)

Luke Irwin: I’m really, really banking of Loma being able to bounce back and not mentally destroyed by Teofimo Lopez. Lomachenko is much, much more talented than Nakatani, but Nakatani is much bigger and longer, not to mention if Loma can bounce back from the first time he was truly outclassed in his professional career. It’s a bit of a dice roll, but I’m guessing Loma’s talent wins out. Lomachenko via UD.

Middleweight Bout: Rob Brant (26-2) vs. Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (9-0)

Luke: Brant is a hell of a test and step up for Alimkhanuly, but I think he has enough power to follow Ryota Murata’s gameplan, even if Brant comes out aggressively like he did in their rematch. Alimkhanuly via R6 TKO.

Welterweight Bout: Cecil McCalla (23-4) vs. Giovani Santillan (26-0)

Luke: Santillan via R7 KO.