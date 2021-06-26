Tour de France Cycling Live Stream 2021, Start Time, Watch Anywhere with VPN

One of the popular Cycling Events of Tour de France begin from tonight of 26 June 2021 Saturday. This events of Tour de France is set to be an intense 21 days of Cycling for riders and Fans. You are cycling fans and Want to watch Tour de France live stream online then watch out this article.

ITV4 is the officially telecast the Live coverage of the Tour de France Cycling race in UK While Eurosport to be broadcast the Entire 21 Days of Cycling Action of Tour de France live in France and Italy. but if you are abroad you may face the issue of geo blocked. for solution see below the steps.

Learn How to Watch Tour de France Live Anywhere

Event – Tour de France

Schedule – 26 june to 18 July 2021

TV channel : ITV, Euro Sports

When and where is the 2021 Tour de France Happen?

108th Edition of cycling events of Tour de France will take place on 26 June – 18 July 2021.

Countrywise Broadcaster

HOW DO I WATCH THE TOUR DE FRANCE IN AUSTRALIA?

SBS will be shown the action Live of Tour de France from 26th June check your local listings for start time; 7:30pm EST for stage 1 on June 26, most frequently from 8:30pm EST.

How to watch the Tour de France in France, Italy and Belgium

The Tour de France will be shown live and free on a handful of Europe’s biggest broadcasters, including Rai Sports in Italy, France Sport in France, and RTBFin Belgium.

How to Watch 2021 Tour de France cycling in Canada

One of the dedicated cycling stream network of Flobikes to show live tour de France coverage from 26th June in Canada. A subscription costs of the Flobikes from $12.50 per month or $150 for the year, and includes the Tour, Giro d’Italia and other top UCI events.

Tour de France 2021 stages

STAGE DATE START FINISH DISTANCE TERRAIN 1 June 26 Brest Landerneau 197.8km Flat 2 June 27 Perros-Guirec Mûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan 183.5km Hill-top finish 3 June 28 Lorient Pontivy 183.9km Flat 4 June 29 Redon Fougères 150.4km Flat 5 June 30 Changé Laval 27.2km ITT 6 July 1 Tours Chateuxroux 160.6km Flat 7 July 2 Vierzon La Creusot 249.1km Hill-top finish 8 July 3 Oyonnax Le Grand Bornard 150.8km Mountains 9 July 4 Cluses Tignes 144.9km Summit finish Rest day July 5 Tignes 10 July 6 Albertville Valence 190.7km Flat 11 July 7 Sorgues Malaucène 198.9km Mountains 12 July 8 Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux Nîmes 159.4km Flat 13 July 9 Nîmes Carcassone 219.9km Flat 14 July 10 Carcassone Quillan 183.7km Medium mountains 15 July 11 Céret Andorre-La-Vieille 191.3km Mountains Rest day July 12 Andorra 16 July 13 Pas de la Case Saint-Gaudens 169km Medium mountains 17 July 14 Muret Col du Portet 178.4km Summit finish 18 July 15 Pau Luz Ardiden 129.7km Summit finish 19 July 16 Mourenx Libourne 207km Flat 20 July 17 Libourne Saint Emilion 30.8km ITT 21 July 18 Chatou Paris, Champs Élysées 108.4km Flat

Tour De France Winners List

There is the past 10 year Tour De France winners list

YEAR TOUR # WINNER COUNTRY TEAM 2020 107 Tadej Pogačar Slovenia UAE Team Emirates 2019 106 Egan Bernal Colombia Team Ineos (previously known as Sky) 2018 105 Geraint Thomas Wales Team Sky 2017 104 Chris Froome United Kingdom Team Sky 2016 103 Chris Froome United Kingdom Team Sky 2015 102 Chris Froome United Kingdom Team Sky 2014 101 Vincenzo Nibali Italy Astana Pro Team 2013 100 Chris Froome United Kingdom Team Sky 2012 99 Bradley Wiggins United Kingdom Team Sky 2011 98 Cadel Evans Australia BMC Racing Team 2010 97 Andy Schleck * Luxembourg Team Saxo Bank

Who is going to win?

This Tour de france race surely to one of the most exciting edition following previous year’s dramatic finale which saw Slovenians Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar duke it out on the penultimate day, with the latter prevailing with an epic individual time trial.

Geraint Thomas, Dave Brailsford. Team Ineos Grenadiers are top name who ready to make impact in this edition.