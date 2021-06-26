Tour de France Cycling Live Stream 2021, Start Time, Watch Anywhere with VPN

One of the popular Cycling Events of Tour de France begin from tonight of 26 June 2021 Saturday. This events of Tour de France is set to be an intense 21 days of Cycling for riders and Fans. You are cycling fans and Want to watch Tour de France live stream online then watch out this article.
ITV4 is the officially telecast the Live coverage of the Tour de France Cycling race in UK While Eurosport to be broadcast the Entire 21 Days of Cycling Action of Tour de France live in France and Italy. but if you are abroad you may face the issue of geo blocked. for solution see below the steps.
Learn How to Watch Tour de France Live Anywhere
Event – Tour de France
Schedule – 26 june to 18 July 2021
TV channel : ITV, Euro Sports
When and where is the 2021 Tour de France Happen?
108th Edition of cycling events of Tour de France will take place on 26 June – 18 July 2021.
Countrywise Broadcaster
HOW DO I WATCH THE TOUR DE FRANCE IN AUSTRALIA?
SBS will be shown the action Live of Tour de France from 26th June check your local listings for start time; 7:30pm EST for stage 1 on June 26, most frequently from 8:30pm EST.
How to watch the Tour de France in France, Italy and Belgium
The Tour de France will be shown live and free on a handful of Europe’s biggest broadcasters, including Rai Sports in Italy, France Sport in France, and RTBFin Belgium.
How to Watch 2021 Tour de France cycling in Canada
One of the dedicated cycling stream network of Flobikes to show live tour de France coverage from 26th June in Canada. A subscription costs of the Flobikes from $12.50 per month or $150 for the year, and includes the Tour, Giro d’Italia and other top UCI events.
Tour de France 2021 stages
|STAGE
|DATE
|START
|FINISH
|DISTANCE
|TERRAIN
|1
|June 26
|Brest
|Landerneau
|197.8km
|Flat
|2
|June 27
|Perros-Guirec
|Mûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan
|183.5km
|Hill-top finish
|3
|June 28
|Lorient
|Pontivy
|183.9km
|Flat
|4
|June 29
|Redon
|Fougères
|150.4km
|Flat
|5
|June 30
|Changé
|Laval
|27.2km
|ITT
|6
|July 1
|Tours
|Chateuxroux
|160.6km
|Flat
|7
|July 2
|Vierzon
|La Creusot
|249.1km
|Hill-top finish
|8
|July 3
|Oyonnax
|Le Grand Bornard
|150.8km
|Mountains
|9
|July 4
|Cluses
|Tignes
|144.9km
|Summit finish
|Rest day
|July 5
|Tignes
|10
|July 6
|Albertville
|Valence
|190.7km
|Flat
|11
|July 7
|Sorgues
|Malaucène
|198.9km
|Mountains
|12
|July 8
|Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux
|Nîmes
|159.4km
|Flat
|13
|July 9
|Nîmes
|Carcassone
|219.9km
|Flat
|14
|July 10
|Carcassone
|Quillan
|183.7km
|Medium mountains
|15
|July 11
|Céret
|Andorre-La-Vieille
|191.3km
|Mountains
|Rest day
|July 12
|Andorra
|16
|July 13
|Pas de la Case
|Saint-Gaudens
|169km
|Medium mountains
|17
|July 14
|Muret
|Col du Portet
|178.4km
|Summit finish
|18
|July 15
|Pau
|Luz Ardiden
|129.7km
|Summit finish
|19
|July 16
|Mourenx
|Libourne
|207km
|Flat
|20
|July 17
|Libourne
|Saint Emilion
|30.8km
|ITT
|21
|July 18
|Chatou
|Paris, Champs Élysées
|108.4km
|Flat
Tour De France Winners List
There is the past 10 year Tour De France winners list
|YEAR
|TOUR #
|WINNER
|COUNTRY
|TEAM
|2020
|107
|Tadej Pogačar
|Slovenia
|UAE Team Emirates
|2019
|106
|Egan Bernal
|Colombia
|Team Ineos (previously known as Sky)
|2018
|105
|Geraint Thomas
|Wales
|Team Sky
|2017
|104
|Chris Froome
|United Kingdom
|Team Sky
|2016
|103
|Chris Froome
|United Kingdom
|Team Sky
|2015
|102
|Chris Froome
|United Kingdom
|Team Sky
|2014
|101
|Vincenzo Nibali
|Italy
|Astana Pro Team
|2013
|100
|Chris Froome
|United Kingdom
|Team Sky
|2012
|99
|Bradley Wiggins
|United Kingdom
|Team Sky
|2011
|98
|Cadel Evans
|Australia
|BMC Racing Team
|2010
|97
|Andy Schleck *
|Luxembourg
|Team Saxo Bank
Who is going to win?
This Tour de france race surely to one of the most exciting edition following previous year’s dramatic finale which saw Slovenians Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar duke it out on the penultimate day, with the latter prevailing with an epic individual time trial.
Geraint Thomas, Dave Brailsford. Team Ineos Grenadiers are top name who ready to make impact in this edition.