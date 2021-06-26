UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

‘The Dirty Bird’ got himself another dirty W today and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

(click on a fighter’s name for their career earnings)

Tim Means: $156,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ciryl Gane: $146,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ovince Saint Preux: $121,000 ($100,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Volkov: $96,000 ($90,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Renato Moicano: $95,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kennedy Nzechukwu: $94,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Marcin Prachnio: $94,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Raoni Barcelos: $86,000 ($30,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Rosa: $86,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Timur Valiev: $78,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Fili: $76,000 ($60,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tanner Boser: $66,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Damir Hadzovic: $66,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michel Prazeres: $61,000 ($50,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Julia Avila: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Yancy Medeiros: $44,000 ($33,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Warlley Alves: $42,000 ($31,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Daniel Pineda: $28,000 ($22,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Shavkat Rakhmonov: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nicolas Dalby: $26,000 ($20,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ike Villanueva: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Justin Jaynes: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Danilo Marques: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jeremiah Wells: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jai Herbert: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Julija Stoliarenko: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)