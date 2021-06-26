UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov

June 26, 2021

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,931 – very strong

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

Main Card (ESPN+ 4:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):

Ciryl Gane (8-0, #5 ranked heavyweight) vs Alexander Volkov (33-8, #6 ranked heavyweight)

Heavyweights:

Tanner Boser (19-8-1, #24 ranked heavyweight) vs Ovince Saint Preux (25-15, #16 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

Raoni Barcelos (16-1, #18 ranked bantamweight) vs Timur Valiev (17-2, 1 NC, #59 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweights:

Andre Fili (21-8, #27 ranked featherweight) vs Daniel Pineda (27-14, 2 NC, #31 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:

Tim Means (31-12-1, 1 NC, #47 ranked welterweight) vs Nicolas Dalby (19-3-1, 2 NC, #33 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:

Renato Moicano (14-4-1, #27 ranked lightweight) vs Jai Herbert (10-2, #66 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ 1:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:

Kennedy Nzechukwu (8-1, #25 ranked light heavyweight) vs Danilo Marques (11-2, #31 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Shavkat Rakhmonov (13-0, #32 ranked welterweight) vs Michel Prazeres (26-3, #18 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Warlley Alves (15-4, #17 ranked welterweight) vs Jeremiah Wells (8-2-1)

Light Heavyweights:

Marcin Prachnio (14-5, #36 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ike Villanueva (18-11, #36 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Julia Avila (8-2, #26 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Julija Stoliarenko (9-5-1, #29 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

WINNER: Julia Avila by submission (RNC) – Round 3 (4:19)

Featherweights:

Charles Rosa (13-5, #45 ranked featherweight) vs Justin Jaynes (16-7, #72 ranked featherweight)

WINNER: Charles Rosa by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Lightweights:

Yancy Medeiros (15-7, 1 NC, #29 ranked lightweight) vs Damir Hadzovic (13-6, #21 ranked lightweight)

WINNER: Damir Hadzovic by unanimous decision (29,-28, 29-28, 29-28)

