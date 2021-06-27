6/27/21 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

The offense hasn’t always been productive for the New York Mets (40-32) but it has been clutch. The Mets haven’t scored a ton of runs lately but they have come through in big moments, scoring a pair of walk-off wins in their series against the Philadelphia Phillies (35-39), including yesterday’s game-winning sacrifice fly off the bat of Michael Conforto. The victory guaranteed at least a series split for the Mets, who will look to secure the series victory as they wrap up their eight-game homestand today by winning the rubber game against the Phillies. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Marcus Stroman (6-5, 2.32 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Stroman lasted just over one inning in his last start after leaving early due to a hip injury in a game that the Mets ended up losing 3-0. The Phillies will counter with former Met Zack Wheeler (5-4, 2.36 ERA). Wheeler is coming off of his worst start of the season, giving up three runs in three innings of work to suffer his fourth loss of the season.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Series finale. #LGM pic.twitter.com/Bal2FO6o7Z
— New York Mets (@Mets) June 27, 2021
Pre-Game Notes:
- Stroman is 2-1 with a 0.53 ERA in three starts against the Phillies this season.
- Wheeler is 0-1 with a 4.73 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.
- Jeff McNeil is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting yesterday off. He will bat leadoff and start at second base.
- Dominic Smith will get the day off today. Billy McKinney will start in left field and bat sixth.
- Bryce Harper is out of the Phillies’ starting lineup after getting hit in the shin by a pitch from Jacob deGrom yesterday. Travis Jankowski will start in right field and bat fifth.
- J.T. Realmuto is 5 for 10 with an RBI against Stroman.
- Smith is 8 for 16 with a double and two RBI’s against Wheeler.
- This is the final game of the Mets’ eight-game homestand. They are 4-3 over the first seven games.