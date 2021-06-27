Utillian 722 Review: A vaporizer to level up your sessions

TVape delivered yet another banger with Utillian 722, a versatile vaporizer that can do so much in a user-friendly way.

The Utillian 722 (which you can check out here) allows the user to not only vaporize dry herbs, but it also works for liquid and wax as well. This product is truly for everyone, whether you enjoy flowers or concentrates. The convection heating system allows for exactly that, with four preset temperatures included, so you’ll always get the draw you’re looking for, especially with the glass mouthpiece, which really rounds it out.

Ease of use:

And on that topic, Utillian 722 delivers a clean, yet robust draw. It’s the best of both worlds. The beautiful complexity of the hit is achieved with the simplest and quickest actions. All one has to do is press the power button, and in 30 seconds, their product is already heated up enough to begin vaping.

(Editor’s note: It’s our personal preference to enjoy a long, clean draw, so we enjoyed using the Utillian 722 at 190C°. That’s our recommendation, but everyone has different preferences.)

Features:

The Utillian 722 really does offer something for everyone, as it not only can vaporize both flowers and concentrates, with four different preset temperature settings, but it also boasts a “Boost” mode. This allows more experienced users who want a more robust vaping experience to get exactly that, by doing so at 225C.° All you have to do is press and hold the power button, and you’ll activate the mode.

To achieve that robust experience, however, you’ll want to make sure you have the proper tools. The ZEUS Bolt XL makes it all possible, as it’s comprised of Aircraft Grade Anodized Aluminium, so you don’t have to worry about it breaking or wearing down. It grinds up dry herbs just fine enough to get a great draw, but not be powder-like either. The ZEUS Bolt XL is a great value at just $34.99 as well, and you can buy it here.

And given how well the ZEUS Bolt XL and Utillian 722 work together, we advise purchasing them both together. Longevity and durability is what you’ll get in these products, so they’re more of a long-term investment.

Our Take:

The Utillian 722 delivers robust draws in simple fashion, with a 2300mah battery to boot. We got nearly two hours of battery life in one single charge, which, by the way, was done quite easily, via USB. It also held nearly a half-gram of dry herb, which was pretty useful for hanging out with friends. Vaping was a much more easy, efficient experience, as we didn’t have to continually re-pack the bowl.

It’s clear that the geniuses at TVape have somehow taken the feedback gained from the Utillian 421 and Utillian 620, and used it to make a top-tier product. The 722 is our personal favorite of the series, although we still use the others, and we’d recommend it to anyone that enjoys the experience of vaping, no matter what product you’re using.

[Additional reading: Here’s a ranking of the best weed vaporizers, which you can check out after you read this post.]