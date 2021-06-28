How To Watch Wimbledon 2021 Live Stream Tennis Officially With All TV Telecast Listings - Reddit Alternatives

One of the biggest Tennis tournaments, Wimbledon is all set and ready for the kick-off on 28th June 2021. Get all official channels to Watch Wimbledon 2021 live online from any Countries below.

How To Watch Wimbledon 2021 Live Stream Online?

ESPN will have the official live stream coverage of the Wimbledon Tennis tournament 2021 in the United States. Viewers from other Countries with no official channels can watch the event through VPN.

Watch Wimbledon 2021 Online through ESPN

As usual, ESPN will stream every single match of the tournament, including the qualifying matches in late June. With the exception of the qualifying matches, which will only be available on ESPN’s subscription service ESPN+, all of those streaming matches will be on ESPN3 via the ESPN app.

Dates: June 28-July 11

June 28-July 11 Time: Varies

Varies Location: London, England

London, England TV: ESPN

Wimbledon Live Stream and Schedule 2021

Catch all games live on ESPN. There are big names in the mix at Wimbledon and many could be seen as appealing in the betting market. However, Federer is one of Calvert’s fades for the tournament. The 39-year-old has 20 career grand slam titles and a whopping eight wins at Wimbledon. All told, he is one of the top men’s tennis players ever and, when he is on his game, Federer can still perform at a lofty level.

Date Round Time (ET) TV Channel Monday, July 1 First Round 6am – 4:30pm ESPN Tuesday, July 2 First Round 6am – 4:30pm ESPN Wednesday, July 3 Second Round 6am – 4:30pm ESPN Thursday, July 4 Second Round 6am – 4:00pm ESPN Friday, July 5 Third Round 6am – 4:30pm ESPN Saturday, July 6 Third Round 8am – 5pm ESPN Monday, July 8 Round of 16 6am – 4pm ESPN/ESPN2 Tuesday, July 9 Women’s Quarterfinals 8am – 4pm ESPN/ESPN2 Wednesday, July 10 Men’s Quarterfinals 8am – 4pm ESPN/ESPN2 Thursday, July 11 Women’s Semifinals 8am – 1pm ESPN Friday, July 12 Men’s Semifinals 8am – 2pm ESPN Saturday, July 13 Women’s Final 8am – 2pm ESPN

Men’s singles

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Jack Draper

No. 17 Cristian Garin vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Christopher O’Connell vs. No. 13 Gael Monfils

No. 9 Diego Schwartzman vs. Benoit Paire

Marton Fucsovics vs. No. 19 Jannik Sinner

Federico Delbonis vs. No. 5 Andrey Rublev

No. 1 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Frances Tiafoe

Sebastian Korda vs. No. 15 Alex De Minaur

No. 10 Denis Shapovalov vs. Philipp Kohlcshreiber

John Millman vs. no. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut

Women’s singles

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty vs. Carla Suarez Navarro

No. 17 Kiki Bertens vs. Marta Kostyuk

Clara Tauson vs. No. 14 Barbora Krejcikova

Alize Cornet vs. No. 5 Bianca Andreescu

No. 3 Elina Svitolina vs. Alison Van Uytvanck

No. 19 Karolina Muchova vs. Shuai Zhang

Ana Bogdan vs. No. 16 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

No. 9 Belinda Bencic vs. Kaja Juvan

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. No. 6 Serena Williams

Watch Wimbledon Live – Full TV Listings

Albania & Kosovo: Eurosport

Africa: Canal Plus Afrique

Asia: Fox Asia, Star India

Australia: Seven Network

Fox Sports: SEN

Baltics: Eurosport

Belgium: Eurosport

Belarus: Belarus 5

Bosnia & Herzegovina: Eurosport, RTRS

Bulgaria: Eurosport

Canada: TSN Canada

China: Beijing TV, CCTV5 (Mandarin), Tencent, Shanghai TV

Cyprus: CYTA

Croatia: Eurosport, HRT TV

Czech Republic: Novasports (ARQ)

Denmark: TV3

Fiji: Fiji TV

France: beIN Sports

Georgia: Eurosport

Germany: Sky Deutschland

Greece: Nova

India: Star India

Ireland: Eir

Israel: Sports Channel (Sport 5)

Italy: Sky Italia

Japan: NHK, Wowow

Kazakhstan: Eurosport, Saran Group

Kyrgyzstan: Eurosport, Saran Group

Tajikistan: Eurosport, Saran Group

Turkmenistan: Eurosport, Saran Group

Uzbekistan: Eurosport, Saran Group

Korea: JTBC

Latin America: ESPN Latin America

Malta: Go Multiplus

Middle East: beIN Sports

Montenegro: Eurosport, RTCG

Netherlands: NOS, Eurosport, Ziggo

New Zealand: TVNZ

Nordics & Iceland: Eurosport

Poland: Polsat

Portugal: Sport TV

Romania: Eurosport

Hungary: Eurosport

Russia: Eurosport

Ukraine: Eurosport

Armenia: Eurosport

Moldova: Eurosport

Serbia: RTS, Eurosport, Sportklub

South Africa: Supersport

South America: Globosat (Brazil)

Spain: Telefonica/Movistar+

Switzerland: SRG/SSR TV (RTS, RSI, SRF)

Turkey: Eurosport, Saran Group.

Can I watch Wimbledon 2021 on Reddit?

A big No, Reddit is just a discussion platform which will not stream Tennis event. Viewers can participate in different communities relating to Wimbledon.