The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: All Rivera +1500 over Omar Juarez
Notable New Champions:
- Cage Warriors Lightweight Champion: Joe McColgan
- Interim Bellator Heavyweight Champion: Valentin Moldavsky
- WBO International Bantamweight Champion: Paul Butler
- Cage Warriors Welterweight Champion: Ian Garry
- Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Cruiserweight Champion: Hector Lombard
- Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Middleweight Champion: Thiago Alves
- WBA “Regular” Junior Welterweight Champion: Gervonta Davis
Going Forward:
- The Breakfast of Champions: Ouch. That’s 0-2 in PFL for the former UFC Lightweight Champion and Wheatie’s box coverman Anthony Pettis, this time dropping a split-decision to Raush Manfio, failing to qualify for the PFL playoffs.
- Who’s Next?: Make that 6-0 in the UFC and 9-0 overall for Ciryl Gane. His last three wins over Junior dos Santos, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and now Alexander Volkov is a hell of a dance card for any contender.
- Bouncing Back: Good for Vasyl Lomachenko. After he was outclassed by Teofimo Lopez is a terrific bout, it was going to be interesting how he returned against a bigger, dangerous opponent in Masayoshi Nakatani, but Loma was up to the task, besting Nakatani before finishing him in the ninth round. Now, perhaps a rematch with Lopez awaits?