Tokyo Summer Olympics 2021 Live TV Telecast Streaming Official Options

The Summer Olympics 2021 event is about to start on the 23rd of July after a year of the COVID 19 pandemic. Yes, this time, things are looking a lot more promising as the event will be hosted in Tokyo Japan.

As per the latest norms, only the people who live in Japan will be able to watch matches being at the stadium.

Other than that, for the sports lover who lives in other countries, we have got some valuable options for you.

In such a case, you can follow the below sections and see which live streaming services for Olympic 2021 are good ones for you.

Then, you can opt for the same and watch the games of Summer Olympic 2021, the best possible way.

How to watch Summer Olympics 2021 Live Stream Online?

Uncovering some of the best ways to watch the Summer Olympics 2021 live streaming online, we have got the quality ones.

You can browse below and uncover some real good streaming options for you.

NBC Universal

United States sports lovers, you can easily choose the NBC Universal platform to watch Summer Olympics 2021 Live Stream online.

It’s one of the oldest streaming companies that is offering online along with offline broadcast to the people of America.

Of course, the plans and the pricing from NBC Universal are simple one and you don’t have to do much in this case.

Here, you can simply look for the packages that are a good fit for you.

Additionally, the streaming quality from NBC is also top-notch. In such a scenario, you will get a far better quality of streaming from this company, every single time.

Even the device support is decent and you will not face plenty of device support issues.

With this, you can make use of a good device along with better internet and watch the Summer Olympics using NBC Universal.

Sony Pictures Network

For the sports lover who lives in India, you can potentially make use of the Sony Pictures Network to watch Summer Olympics 2021 Live Stream.

Yes, Sony has been given the true license in India to broadcast the entire event live online.

Of course, with Sony, the quality of streaming you will get is bound to be above par. In such a scenario, you don’t have to do much and have a good speed net.

Also, the support for devices with Sony Pictures Network is above par too. In such a scenario, you will get much better support than most streaming service providers.

Further, even the channel package pricing from Sony Pictures Network is affordable. Almost every Indian can afford the plans of Sony Pictures Network, without any hesitation.

Therefore, you can first go ahead and opt for the company’s 1-month free trial period. Once you are done with the testing, then purchase the yearly plans of Sony Pictures and watch content, the good way.

FuboTV

In terms of the better streaming service providers, FuboTV is the one that’s a class apart from the rest of the streaming services.

The plans and pricing of FuboTV start at the cost of $64.99 for a month. Yes, at this pricing, you will get quality sports along with entertainment channels.

The quality with FuboTV has always been on the top-notch end. In such a scenario, you will get good streaming in every possible scenario.

Plus, the device support from FuboTV has been looked after for years. In such a case, you will get good device support from this company in every case.

Also, the company does offer massive 7-Days of the free trial period. With the free trial option, you can test the FuboTV services in and out.

Once you are done with the testing, then you can purchase the plans from FuboTV, your way.

TV Channels 100+ channels. Plans & pricing Three Plans – Starter ($64.99/mo), Elite ($79.99/mo), Latino Quarterly ($33/mo) Customization Channel bundles (Kids, Sports, News, Lifestyle, Hollywood, Heartland, International, Espanol, Comedy), premium channels (NBC, HBO, Showtime, Starz, Cinemax, Epix, CuriosityStream, Pantaya, UP Faith & Family, Dove Channel, Stingray Karaoke, Outside TV) Supported devices Computer, iPhone, iPad, Android phone, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, AirTV Player, Xiaomi, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and more. Streaming quality 4K DVR Yes, 30 hours of Cloud DVR space at no extra charge, expandable to 500 hours via extra feature Free trial Yes, 7 days

Sling TV

Speaking about another better streaming service provider, Sling TV is the one that offers class services.

In such a scenario, you can get the packages from Sling TV at the price of $35 for a month. At this pricing, you can get the packages of your liking along with value added features.

Additionally, the streaming quality from Sling TV is above par in most cases. In this scenario, you will get top-quality streaming from Sling TV, without a doubt.

In the device support section, Sling TV delivers good device support in every case.

On top of that, you can even access the 7-Days of Sling TV Free trial options. In the free trial, you have the privilege to test and try the Sling TV services.

Once done, then you can choose among different options, choose a better one and watch Summer Olympics 2021 Live Stream, the best ever way.

Summer Olympics Full TV Streaming listing

Let’s check out all TV options to watch Olympics Online below.

Territory Rights holder Armenia APMTV Asia Dentsu[i] Australia Seven Network Austria ORF Argentina TyC Sports Barbados CBC Belarus Belteleradio Belgium · VRT · RTBF Bolivia Bolivisión Bosnia and Herzegovina BHRT Brazil · Grupo Globo · BandSports Bulgaria BNT Canada · CBC/Radio-Canada · Sportsnet · TSN · TLN Caribbean · International Media Content Ltd. · SportsMax Chile TVN China · CCTV · Migu Chinese Taipei · Chunghwa Telecom · EBC · ELTA · PTS Croatia HRT Colombia Caracol Televisión Costa Rica Repretel Czech Republic ČT Denmark DR Ecuador RTS Estonia Postimees Group Europe[ii] · Discovery, Inc. · Eurosport Finland Yle France · France Télévisions · Eurosport Georgia GPB Germany · ARD · ZDF Greece ERT Hungary MTVA Honduras VTV Hong Kong · i-Cable · PCCW · TVB Iceland RÚV Indian subcontinent Sony Pictures Networks Ireland RTÉ Italy RAI Japan Japan Consortium Kenya KTN Kosovo RTK Latin America · América Móvil · DirecTV Latvia LTV Lithuania TV3 Luxembourg RTL Malaysia · Astro · RTM · Unifi TV Mexico · Televisa · TV Azteca · Imagen Televisión MENA beIN Sports Moldova TVR Montenegro RTCG Netherlands NOS New Zealand · Sky · TVNZ North Korea SBS North Macedonia MRT Norway TVNorge Oceania[iii] Sky Paraguay SNT Peru Grupo ATV Philippines Cignal TV Poland TVP Portugal RTP Romania TVR Singapore Mediacorp Slovakia RTVS Slovenia RTV Spain RTVE South Africa · SABC · SuperSport South Korea · Coupang · KBS · MBC · SBS Sub-Saharan Africa · Infront Sports & Media · SuperSport Sweden Kanal 5 Switzerland SRG SSR Thailand · AIS · GMM25 · Plan B · JKN18 · PPTV · TV Pool · True4U Turkey TRT Ukraine Suspilne United Kingdom · BBC · Eurosport United States NBCUniversal

2021 Olympics Schedule

Let’s check out important dates for Summer Olympics 2021 below.

Sport Discipline Dates Aquatics Swimming July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday) Diving July 25 (Sunday) – July 28 (Wednesday), July 30 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday) Artistic Swimming August 2 (Monday) – August 4 (Wednesday), August 6 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday) Water Polo July 24 (Saturday) – August 8 (Sunday) Marathon Swimming August 4 (Wednesday) – August 5 (Thursday) Archery July 23 (Friday) – Julyt 31 (Saturday) Athletics Track & Field / Marathon July 30 (Friday) – August 8 (Sunday) Race Walk July 30 (Friday), August 6 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday) Badminton July 24 (Saturday) – August 2 (Monday) Baseball/Softball Baseball July 28 (Wednesday) – August 5 (Thursday), August 7 (Saturday) Softball July 21 (Wednesday) – July 22 (Tuesday), July 24 (Saturday) – July 27 (Tuesday) Basketball 3×3 Basketball July 24 (Saturday) – July 28 (Wednesday) Basketball July 25 (Sunday) – August 8 (Sunday) Boxing * July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday), August 3 (Tuesday) – August 8 (Sunday) Canoe Slalom July 25 (Sunday) – July 30 (Friday) Sprint August 2 (Monday) – August 7 (Saturday) Cycling BMX Freestyle July 31 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday) BMX Racing July 29 (Thursday) – July 30 (Friday) Mountain Bike July 26 (Monday) – July 29 (Tuesday) Road July 26 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 28 (Wednesday) Track August 2 (Monday) – August 8 (Sunday) Equestrian Dressage July 24 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday) – July 28 (Wednesday) Eventing July 30 (Friday) – August 2 (Monday) Jumping August 3 (Tuesday) August 6 (Wednesday), August 7 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday) Fencing July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday) Football July 21 (Wednesday) – July 22 (Thursday), July 24 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday) – July 28 (Wednesday), July 30 (Friday) – July 31 (Saturday), August 2 (Monday) – August 3 (Tuesday), August 5 (Thursday) – August 7 (Saturday) Golf July 29 (Thursday) – August 1 (Sunday), August 4 (Wednesday) – August 7 (Saturday) Gymnastics Artistic July 24 (Saturday) – July 29 (Thursday), August 1 (Sunday) – August 3 (Tuesday) Rhythmic August 6 (Friday) – August 8 (Sunday) Trampoline July 30 (Friday) – July 31 (Saturday) Handball July 24 (Saturday) – August 8 (Sunday) Hockey July 24 (Saturday) – August 6 (Friday) Judo July 24 (Saturday) – July 31 (Saturday) Karate Kata, Kumite August 5 (Thursday)- August 7 (Saturday) Modern Pentathlon August 5 (Thursday) – August 7 (Saturday) Rowing July 23 (Friday) – July 30 (Friday) Rugby July 26 (Monday) – July 31 (Saturday) Sailing July 25 (Sunday) – August 4 (Wednesday) Shooting Rifle and Pistol July 24 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday), July 29 (Thursday) – August 2 (Monday) Shotgun July 25 (Sunday) – July 26 (Monday), July 28 (Wednesday) – July 29 (Thursday), July 31 (Saturday) Skateboarding Park August 4 (Wednesday) – August 5 (Thursday) Street July 25 (Sunday) – July 26 (Monday) Sport Climbing August 3 (Tuesday) – August 6 (Friday) Surfing ** July 25 (Sunday) – August 1 (Sunday) Table Tennis July 24 (Saturday) – July 30 (Friday), August 1 (Sunday) – August 6 (Friday) Taekwondo July 24 (Saturday) – July 27 (Tuesday) Tennis July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday) Triathlon July 26 (Monday) – July 27 (Tuesday), July 31 (Saturday) Volleyball Beach Volleyball July 24 (Saturday) – August 7 (Saturday) Volleyball July 24 (Saturday) – August 8 (Sunday)

OLYMPICS Opening Ceremony:

The Summer Olympics opening ceremony will take place on Friday, July 23 at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT. If you’re not an early bird, the ceremony will be re-broadcast at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Conclusion

The best ways to watch the entire summer event online are given above. In such a scenario, you have got the option to choose the way that you find most suitable.

For instance, if you want feature pack streaming, then you can go for the Sling TV or even FuboTV services.

With them, you will get feature pack streaming from the service provider in every case. Also, if you are inclined towards the official broadcasters, the above section brings those ones for you as well.

Therefore, you can take your time and browse different streaming options. Once you have done that, then you will have a clearer idea to choose a better option and watch Summer Olympics 2021 Live Stream, the best possible way.