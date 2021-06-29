Fighters of the Week

1. Gervonta Davis: Moved up two weight classes to challenge for Mario Barrios’s WBA secondary world title at junior welterweight. Davis was badly outsized but knocked Barrios down twice in an entertaining scrap before finishing him in the eleventh. Whether or not he’s a legitimate pay-per-view draw is to be determined.

2. Julio Cesar Martinez: In the only true world title fight in boxing this weekend, Martinez defended his WBC Flyweight title over a woefully overmatched contender in Joel Cordova.

3. Vasyl Lomachenko: Bounced back nicely after his loss to Teofimo Lopez, comfortably outboxing Masayuki Nakatani on ESPN+ before putting him away in nine. What’s next for Loma? Perhaps a rematch with Lopez if Lopez can get past George Kambosos Jr..

4. David Morrell: On a rare Sunday card, Morrell defended his WBA strap in less than a round over a wildly overmatched Mario Abel Cazares.

5. Ciryl Gane: Make that 6-0 in the UFC and 9-0 overall for Ciryl Gane. His last three wins over Junior dos Santos, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and now Alexander Volkov is a hell of a dance card for any contender.

6. Valentin Moldavsky: With Ryan Bader busy in the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix, Moldavsky is the new Bellator interim heavyweight champ and awaits Bader to return to heavyweight.

7. Erickson Lubin: In the PPV co-main event of Davis-Barrios, Lubin took care of business, putting down Jeison Rosario in six rounds and inching closer to a rematch with Jermell Charlo after his first-round knockout loss in 2017.

8. Joey Beltran: And still Bare Knuckle Heavyweight champion after a five-round wide decision over top contender Sam Shewmaker. That’s Beltran’s second defense of his crown.

9. Amanda Loewen: Escaped, literally, with her SUG Women’s Absolute championship by fastest escape in overtime against Raquel Canuto.

10. Kyle Boehm: Won the eight-man SUG Absolute tournament to bank 10 grand and earn a shot against Mason Fowler and his Absolute championship on July 18.

11. Kayla Harrison: Cruised into the PFL playoffs undefeated and the #1 seed after a first-round armbar against Cindy Dandois in the main event of PFL 6.

12. Luis Palomino: The Baboon shut out Tyler Goodjohn with three 50-45 scorecards in their clash for Palomino’s Bare Knuckle featherweight title.

13. Zhanibek Alimkhanuly: Had a hell of a step-up in Rob Brant in the co-main of Loma-Nakatani, and passed it with flying colors, easily dispatching the former WBA champion.

14. Thiago Alves: The ringside doc had seen enough, and the former UFC welterweight challenger is the new BKFC middleweight champion after battering Ulysses Diaz.

15. Raush Manfio: Handed Anthony Pettis his second loss in PFL, besting the former UFC champion by split-decision in the co-main of PFL 6. A win like this is a name-maker for a fighter like Manfio.

Honorable Mention:

Joe McColgan

Ian Garry: Pitched a shutout over Jack Grant in five rounds to become the new Cage Warriors welterweight champion.

Ricardo Rafael Sandoval: In a main event upset on Friday in the UK on ESPN+, Sandoval upset Jay Harris with an eighth-round knockout in an IBF eliminator.

Movlid Khaybulaev/Denis Goltsov/Bruno Cappelozza/Larissa Pacheco/Ante Delija/Genah Fabian/Renan Ferreira/Taylor Guardado/Mariana Morais/Jamelle Jones: Banked wins at PFL on their last card before the playoffs start.

All Rivera

Moises Baute

Felipe Pena