Top 5 Sport-Themed Casino Games

For centuries, nations worldwide practiced sport in some form. And it comes as no surprise that sport remains one of the most popular hobbies, physical activities, and professions for people around the world.

Additionally, online casinos and casino games have become extremely popular in the last decade. More and more people are joining various gaming platforms so they could play their favorite casino game while having the opportunity to win life-changing prizes. And one of the most popular games among many players is slots.

So what happens when you put together sports and casino games? Only the best online casino titles that one can try out. Below, you can find the top 5 sport-themed slots that you can enjoy today! Reviewed by Mike Veaudry from chiefcasinos.com gambling expert with more than 15 years experience.

Centre Court

If you are a tennis fan who likes to be up to date with all novelties from the tennis world then Centre Court is the ideal slot for you. This game is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a tennis-themed casino title. Centre Court was developed by Microgaming, and even though it was first released in 2009, it still remains one of the best slots in the market. It features 9 paylines as well as a chance to win 800 times from the initial bet.

Football Glory

One of the best sport-themed slots from Yggdrasil is Football Glory, and it’s a must for any casino and football fan. The game boasts plenty of free spins as well as collectibles that can enhance your chances of winning. One of the greatest features of Football Glory is that it offers a potential maximum payout of 4,000 times the initial stake.

Alaskan Fishing

Even after 12 years from the release, Alaskan Fishing is still one of the best sport-themed slots that you can find online. The game was developed by Microgaming and it’s the go-to casino game for all online players who enjoy fishing in their free time. Moreover, this game has become popular even among players who aren’t huge fans of fishing, simply because it offers plenty of opportunities for players to win prizes of different amounts. The minimum bet with this slot is 0,3 pounds and the maximum is 15. There are 243 paylines and there is a chance to win a multiplier that will give you 500 times the amount of your bet.

Super Sumo

Sumo wrestling might not be for everyone, but the game Super Sumo sure is. If you’re looking for a super fun and exciting slot then Super Sumo is something that you should definitely consider. The overall graphics in this casino game are cartoonish but the animation is simply amazing and it can keep you interested for a long time. The game includes 25 paylines and an 18% RTP. Same as in Alaskan Fishing, there is a chance to win 500 times the initial stake. What is more, you can expect to get a wild in the shape of Golden Sumo and a Super Sumo Symbol that can grant you the highest prize in the game.

The Champions

Another football-related slot game comes from Pragmatic Play, but with a unique twist. The Champions features a feature called Momentum Progressive Game that allows the players to score goals by clicking on the designated spot on the reels. Every time the player manages to score a goal, the multiplier is increased and it can go up to an amazing 20 times. Also, there is the Penalty Shots feature that can get you a 100 times multiplier of the initial stake, but only if you score 5 penalty goals.