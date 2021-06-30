A guide to installing an in ground basketball hoops

If you’re a basketball enthusiast, you might be dreaming of getting the professional basketball experience right in your yard. Therefore, installing the in-ground basketball hoop is a viable option. In-ground basketball systems come in different forms, with varying sizes. However, choose an ideal hoop that will give you professional experience and still stay rigidly fixed for long.

We’ve provided you with a step-by-step guide on installing an in-ground basketball hoop by yourself at home.

Preliminaries of Installation: Things to Consider Before Installing Your Basketball Hoop

Finding a good seller

There are many great store outlets to get a good basketball hoop from a brand of your choice. Go for a hoop with a reasonable price and excellent quality for durability and compatibility with your preferences. A great place to get good in-ground basketball hoops is through Amazon. However, visiting specific stores gives you the advantage of scrutinizing the hoop’s quality before purchasing. Choosing the ideal location

An ideal site for a basketball court should be pretty flat to help you reduce the extra cost of leveling. Besides, it should be well-drained and situated away from your neighbors’ fence line. You don’t want to be nagging them with constant overthrown balls landing on their compounds or breaking their windows. Getting the ideal backboard size

An ideal backboard should give you the freedom of space. It shouldn’t be too big to take an entire lawn, nor should it be too small. It may reduce the overhang, giving you a substandard experience.

Step-by-step procedure of installing your in-ground basketball hoop

Once you find an ideal location, installation of the in-ground hoof comes after. Gather all essential material you would use. A complete set to work with should include:

Enough bags of concrete mix

Water

Auger

Spade

Wheelbarrow to lift items to the site

Stirring rod

Mallet

Tape measure to make hole measurements

Hoe

Shovel

Cement trowel

Steel punch

Step ladder

Step 1 — Make a hole.

A conventional hole should measure between 1.2 m to 1.3 m in depth and 0.4 m to 0.5 m in size. However, most basketball hoops come with a manual recommending the exact dimensions of the hole to fit the hoop. Nevertheless, dig deep enough with the hoe to provide firm anchorage and stability of the hoop.

Step 2 — Fill the hole with concrete

Most in-ground hoops can be filled with about ten to fifteen — 27 kg or 60lbs bags of concrete bags. To get sludge of concrete, mix each bag with 2 liters of water. To do this, first, pour the concrete mixture on a dry surface using the spade. Make a small hole in the mound, and then pour the water in. Mix with the cement trowel until you get a medium-texture concrete mixture. Don’t make it too thin or too thick.

A medium texture concrete mixture allows you to fill pockets formed within the mixture easily. These pockets usually lower its adhesive forces, denying it the ability to hold the hoop firmly. The last thing you want to see is seeing your hoof dislodging within a short time after installation.

After the mixture is ready, fill it with the hole to mid-level immediately before it starts drying up. It’ll help you quickly work with it and give you ample time to install the mounting plate. When the hole is half-full with concrete, insert the steel bars by pressing them or hitting gently with the mallet. Ensure they are firmly fixed but don’t push them all the way into the bottom of the hole.

Then, fill the hole with the remaining concrete mixture until full. Level it using the trowel tool while ensuring that there are no air pockets inside. Once this is done, push the anchor deep down the concrete solution while ensuring that its level. Afterward, give the slab a minimum of five days to dry up before working on it again.

Step 3 — Secure the pole

Basketball hoops are usually heavy, and you may require a few additional hands to help. If you can do it, however, then you can go ahead with the installation. First, ascertain that the concrete slab is dry and if not, please give it a day or two more. Working on damp concrete lowers rigidity and weakens the structure, therefore reducing its durability.

Once sure you can proceed, now fix the pole on the anchor. The degree of hardness in installing the pole depends on the anchor system used. The hinge anchor system is simple to install compared to the J-bolt system, and experts highly recommend the former. If you are using the hinge anchor system,

First, assemble everything on the ground.

Lift the hoof and position it in an upright position.

Fasten the bolts to secure it.

If you are using the J-bolt system, you might require support from other people. It’s because you have to move up and down fixing the backboard, which can be strenuous. Once you have the pole ready,

Lift the above anchor.

Position it above the anchor

Attach it by fastening it to the J-Bolt anchor using bolts.

Step 4 — Fixing the backboard.

Fixing the backboard should be easy with extra manpower since they are usually heavy. Regardless of the type of backboard you are using, the fixing procedure is equally the same. Therefore, lift the backboard and position it on the support arms before fastening it to the top mount securely. Take precautions to prevent the backboard from falling and injuring anyone since they are usually heavy.

Step 5 — Installing the rim, net, and night light.

Installing the rim and net should be easy. It takes a little effort to attach it to the backboard using the screws. Afterward, attach the net to it, and you will be good to start dunking and shooting with your family. If convenient, installing lights enables you to use the hoop at night to have unlimited time playing.

Conclusion

Installing an in-ground basketball hoop is simple, and following the correct procedure guarantees you durability so that you have an infinite time playing. If you find it challenging, ask a professional to give you a helping hand.