Fight of the Day: Tyson Fury vs. Wladimir Klitschko

By June 30, 2021 8:32 am

Date: November 28, 2015
Card: Collision Course
Championship(s): WBA Super/IBO/IBF/WBO World Heavyweight Championships (Klitschko)
Venue: Esprit Arena
Location: Dusseldorf, Germany

 

