MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jun 30/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Carlos Condit (32-13) vs Max Griffin (17-8) – UFC 264 – Jul 10th

Billy Quarantillo (15-3) vs Gabriel Benitez (22-8) – UFC on ESPN: Makhachev vs Moises – Jul 17th

Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-5) vs Chris Daukaus (11-3) – UFC on ESPN: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw – Jul 24th

Uriah Hall (18-9) vs Sean Strickland (23-3) – UFC 265 – Aug 7th

Casey Kenney (16-3-1) vs Song Yadong (16-5-1) – UFC 265 – Aug 7th

Tecia Torres (11-5) vs Angela Hill (13-9) – UFC 265 – Aug 7th

Derek Brunson (22-7) vs Darren Till (18-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till – Aug 14th

Jared Cannonier (13-5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (17-7, 1 NC) – UFC on ESPN: Cannonier vs Gastelum – Aug 21st

Mana Martinez (8-2) vs Jesse Strader (5-2) – UFC on ESPN: Cannonier vs Gastelum – Aug 21st

Dustin Jacoby (14-5-1) vs Askar Mozharov (23-7) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Aug 28th

Tracy Cortez (9-1) vs J.J. Aldrich (9-4) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Aug 28th

Anthony Smith (35-16) vs Ryan Spann (19-6) – UFC Fight Night 194 – Sept 18th

Tafon Nchukwi (5-1) vs Mike Rodriguez (11-6) – UFC Fight Night 194 – Sept 18th

Jessica Andrade (21-9) vs Cynthia Calvillo (9-2-1) – UFC 266 – Sept 25th

Marlon Moraes (23-8-1) vs Merab Dvalishvili (13-4) – UFC 266 – Sept 25th

Curtis Blaydes (14-3) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-2) – UFC 266 – Sept 25th

Jared Gordon (17-4) vs Joe Solecki (11-2) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker – Oct 2nd

Bellator

Featherweight Championship: Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (32-4) vs A.J. McKee (17-0) – Bellator 263 – Jul 30th

