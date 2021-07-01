7/1/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Every now and then there are nights in a 162 game season that will be buried quickly in the minds of fans. The New York Mets (41-35) had one of those last night, getting buried early in a 20-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves (38-41). The most notable development of the night was that David Peterson left the contest early with soreness in his right side although he wasn’t pitching particularly well before that. The Mets have now split the first two games of their series with the Braves and will look to secure the rubber game tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom (7-2, 0.69 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. deGrom is coming off of his worst start of the season, allowing just two runs in six innings of work against the Philadelphia Phillies last Saturday, but he wasn’t a factor in the decision. The Mets ended up winning that game 4-3. The Braves will counter with righty Ian Anderson (5-4, 3.42 ERA). Anderson turned in a quality start against the Cincinnati Reds last Saturday, giving up three runs in six innings of work, but was stuck with a loss when the Braves scored just one run in support of him.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: