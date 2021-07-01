England and Ukraine advance to quarterfinals of Euro 2020

The quarterfinals are now set for Euro 2020. On Tuesday, England defeated Germany 2-0 and Ukraine stunned Sweden 2-1. England will now face Ukraine in one of four quarterfinals on Saturday from Rome, Italy.

The English win over the Germans was extremely dramatic. England received second-half goals from Manchester City attacking midfielder Raheem Sterling of London, and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane of Walthamstow. Sterling scored in the 75th minute, while Kane scored in the 86th minute.

It has been a strong Euro 2020 for Sterling, who now has three goals in four games. In fact, he has scored 75% of England’s total goals in the tournament. The only other goal scorer was Kane, who scored his 35th international goal for England in 58 international games. Sterling now has 17 goals for England in 65 games.

The England win over Germany could have come as a little bit of a surprise. The Germans were loaded in firepower as they scored six goals in four games. However just like their game against France where they were beaten 1-0, the Germans could not beat English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who picked up his fourth clean sheet of the tournament. England is the only team in the entire Euro 2020 not to give up a goal to date.

Ukraine meanwhile got goals from Oleksandr Zinchenko and Artem Dovbyk. Zinchenko scored in the 27th minute, while Dovbyk scored in the first minute of extra time of extra time (the 121st minute). Zinchenko, who plays with Sterling in Manchester City, scored his seventh goal for the Ukraine. Dovbyk meanwhile scored his first international goal for Ukraine, and it could not have come at a better time. The Ukrainians were the underdogs against the Swedes, and they will be an even bigger underdog against England.

The other three quarterfinal games have Spain versus Switzerland, Belgium versus Italy, and Denmark versus the Czech Republic. Action will take place Friday and Saturday.