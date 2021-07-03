7/3/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at New York Yankees

Rain washed out the opener of the Subway Series last night, creating a useful off day for the New York Mets (41-36), who entered the contest on a two-game skid. The New York Yankees (41-39) have also had some bad luck with the weather as the rainout was their second straight, giving them another 24 hours to stew over a disastrous loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night. The two teams will look to avoid the raindrops and kick off the 2021 edition of the Subway Series this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (6-3, 2.38 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Walker pitched well against the Philadelphia Phillies on June 25, allowing one run in five innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision since the Mets’ bats came to life after he left the game. The Mets ended up winning that contest 2-1 in eight innings. The Yankees will counter with lefty Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 4.06 ERA). Montgomery delivered a solid performance against the Boston Red Sox last Saturday, allowing three runs in six innings of work, but was stuck with a loss when the Yankees could only give him two runs of support.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: