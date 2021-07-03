PBC on Showtime: Colbert vs. Nyambayar Picks

Interim WBA World Junior Lightweight Championship: Chris Colbert (c) (15-0) vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar (12-1)

Luke Irwin: Nyambayar is a fill-in for Yuriorkis Gamboa, which makes a MUCH better fight. King Tut is much more of a live dog than 2021 Yuriorkis Gamboa, both in entertainment and competition. Nyambayar will make Colbert work for it, but the combination of short notice for Tut and Colbert’s overall skill level and technical prowess that keeps him from getting in trouble should be enough to get the W. Colbert via UD.

Lightweight Bout: Jon Fernandez (21-1) vs. Michel Rivera (20-0)

Luke: Hell of a matchup, here. You have two guys in their early-mid 20s, both with some pop in their hands. Rivera doesn’t have the fantastic KO numbers of Hernandez, but he puts plenty of boxers on the canvas. Rivera has more technical skill, which I expect to come into play, as long as their power negates each other. I can see each boxer landing on the canvas in this bout with Rivera’s technical skill banking him enough rounds. Rivera via UD.

Junior Lightweight Bout: Angel Alejandro (9-0) vs. Rudy Ochoa (10-0)

Luke: Alejandro via UD.